reactions to Blue Beetle are finally here, since several people have seen the movie of DC Comics. Ángel Manuel Soto has been working on this project for a long time, and the results are already out in the world. The first responses to Blue Beetle they are generally positive, as a couple of major themes emerge on social media. Jaime Reyes’ family is a great selling point. The creators wanted to make sure that the concept of this Latino family was at the center of the work. Secondly, Xolo Maridueña basically “is” Blue Beetle. So there will be some interest directed at the cinema this weekend.

During an interview, Soto talked about how they handled the transition from comics to the big screen. They couldn’t include all of Jaime Reyes’ comic book history, but they managed to capture a lot of it.

“We knew those things existed. So we didn’t want to use it as a reference, we wanted to use as much of the comic as we could to express what we could in the movie and in the comic and in the animation,” Soto previously said. “Blue Beetleit has a mouth, we didn’t make the mouth… Maybe someone will find a way to include the mouth in the costume Blue Beetlebut we didn’t. We feel like, ‘you know what? In the comic, he has responses in his eyes, so we can show emotions through his eyes. So we can definitely move that and, it’s not a helmet itself. It’s a suit, wrap the mask’. So if you thought he should have a little bit of jaw movement because he’s not a helmet, so we were able to have some fun and when we tried to do our version of what’s in the comics.”

What is it about Blue Beetle? From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetlewhich opens on August 18, marking the first time the superhero from DC appears on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, has Xolo Maridueña in the main role, as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate, returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to discover that his home is not exactly how he left it. As he seeks to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient alien biotech relic: the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime as its symbiotic host, he is granted an incredible armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero. BLUE BEETLE.

The #BlueBeetle movie is mostly a blast. Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome. Enjoyed the family-centric stakes, solid action beats. Overall, it’s fun. pic.twitter.com/5qzWIkmDyE —BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle makes a solid debut on the big screen thanks to the stellar work of Xolo Maridueña, @angelmanuelsoto and an incredibly strong cast!

Bursting with heart and action from start to finish. Blue Beetle is a brave, bold new hero for a new generation to look up to! pic.twitter.com/mOt1xdg44z — GYCO! (@getyourcomicon) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is a surprisingly emotional, yet hilarious and exhilarating superhero blockbuster like no other. It’s filled to the brim with heart and @angelmanuelsoto You have created a perfect celebration of Latino culture. GO SEE @bluebeetleyou won’t be disappointed! pic.twitter.com/QlvKfCRpLE —Tasmin ✨ (@aspiringkrypto) August 11, 2023

Blue Beetle is a heart warming DC film that reminds us all about the importance of family! It’s a fun-filled, action packed gem to close off the final chapters of the DCEU. Thank you again to @WarnerBrosUK for the opportunity to see the film early.#BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/zfJyrQhENL — Timmy. Duh. (@UncoolTimi) August 11, 2023

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: After Flash I think I’ll wait to see it streamed, and I’ll keep hoping Gunn starts his era off right with Superman.