Waiting for Black widow, the new movie of Marvel studios it is almost over. The super spy’s first solo adventure has suffered several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now we are less than a month away from enjoying it.

The film in addition to marking the debut of Black widow As the protagonist of her own film, it will be the first Marvel film for more than two years, since the last one we had was Spider-Man: Far From Home‘which premiered in July 2019. Will it be worth the wait?

What critics are saying about Black Widow

Some people have already had the opportunity to see the new film starring Scarlett Johansson and have shared their opinions on social networks, especially on Twitter. From what these first opinions show, we are facing another hit for Marvel studios.

‘Black Widow in one of the best Marvel solo movies. From start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, fantastic action, and Scarlett Johansson can finally give it her all on paper. Director Cate Shortland did it. Bravo.‘

‘Black widow show exactly why Natasha romanoff it was the glue that held The Avengers together. Hints of John Wick in the fight scenes and witty action sequences wrapped in a heartfelt and heartwarming story about family and how the world treats girls. I’m excited to see Yelena take the lead‘.

‘Marvel movies are back! Black widow is a tense, action-packed thriller that truly completes the story of Natasha in an intense and emotional way. Florence Pugh breaks it and is an instant icon of the MCU. This is like the movie of Bond of MCU with touches of Mission Impossible Y Thelma and Louise‘

What these comments promise

Well, you saw it, the reactions are being very positive. Most of the comments seem to highlight Florence Pugh’s performance as Natasha Romanoff’s sister and the impressive action scenes. There are also some opinions that mention that the film has a more serious tone although comedy moments are not lacking.

Those are just a few of the dozens of opinions out there so far on the latest Marvel studios. No rating yet Rotten tomatoes, but if things continue like this, we can expect it to open with a very positive percentage. The film will be released in select theaters and in Disney + This July 9, we can’t wait to see it for ourselves.

