This week the premiere of the film arrives A Quiet Place: Day One, a suspense film that will show us the beginnings of the franchise, given that it is the prequel to a saga that has earned the public’s affection over the years, more so because of the elements that are included in each installment. And as expected, there are people who have already seen it in advance, whether they are prominent fans or members of the press who will give it a rating to add it to the average of Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the comments that can be found on the networks, the narrative and effects part is the best that has been seen in recent years, to this we add that certain aspects fit with the doubts that had remained from previous installments and that now They make sense to viewers. Regarding the actions, the participation of Lupita Nyong’o, Well, they mention it helps to spread that feeling of anguish and uncertainty during the different persecutions of the threat from another planet.

Here are some opinions:

Loved A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE. Thematically, if PART I and II are more akin to ALIEN — small, quiet moments of terror — DAY ONE is closer to ALIENS. Big, loud and scary monster carnage. Nyong’o gives a heartbreaking weight to her role — and the final shot will leave you BROKEN. pic.twitter.com/8P5A1XGpxJ — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) June 23, 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One is easily my favorite in this franchise. It’s human & raw & is a story about the desperation that exists when all hope is lost & how that turns into a deep connection with each other. Joseph Quinn, you movie star! Lupita Nyong’o has an Oscar for a REASON. pic.twitter.com/Mm4XffHHLs — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 23, 2024

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE might be my favorite of the series. The city setting brings new thrills and nail-biting suspense. But what truly sets this apart is Lupita Nyong’o and director Michael Sarnoski telling a poignant story about finding inner peace, even during the apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/ja8PBehO7G — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 23, 2024

#AQuietPlace DAY ONE is perfect. Michael Sarnoski understood the assignment + didn’t miss. As nerve wracking as the scares are they don’t hold a candle to the gut-wrenching, beautiful story at the heart of the movie. Lupita Nyong’o is astonishing + her performance had me in tears. pic.twitter.com/xT95G0LN9o —Shannon | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@shannon_mcgrew) June 23, 2024

