This month is full of interesting premieres for the big screen, suffice it to say that only a few days ago it began to be shown Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3a great success Marvel After constant failures. And speaking of which, a lot of people have no hopes for the live action version of The little Mermaidwhich already obtained its first reactions.

Something that may surprise those who do not have faith in the film is that film critics mention that the musical part of the film is surprising for some, since these scenes are the most surprising thing to find in the product. In addition, they praised the participation of the main actress, noting that her voice shakes the screen.

Here some of the opinions:

#TheLittleMermaid was a pleasant surprise! Halle Bailey’s voice is unreal. I can never confidently do “Part of Your World” at karaoke again. Standouts: Daveed Diggs (not easy feat when you’re voicing a “realistic” crab) and Melissa McCarthy (a safe choice but she nailed it). — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie, however it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance of her. This is a little mermaid retelling like you’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL —Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid lovingly adds to the magic of the original. In some areas too much, others too little, but unquestionably one of the better live-action adaptations Disney has crafted. pic.twitter.com/b92VkkRBeF — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) May 9, 2023

Remember that The little Mermaid the next one opens 25 of May in theaters.

editor’s note: It’s a little strange that the press out of the blue says that this version has surprised them now, but I’ll try to trust them, because Úrsula seems like an interesting character to me, so we’ll have to go to the theater to take a look at her.