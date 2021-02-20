In Russia, the first federal rating of city safety will appear on the basis of uniform standards and methodology developed as part of the creation of the Safe City system. This was announced on February 20 by the press service of Rostec.

“In the course of research and development work (R&D), for the first time, uniform concepts and methodology for creating safe cities have been formed, which, in particular, will be used to create the first special rating in Russia, reflecting the situation in the region in terms of various risks: for example, earthquakes, accidents on heating and power grids “, – reports”RIA News“.

In addition, a new approach to forecasting in the field of public safety and law and order has been developed, which provides predictive technologies to prevent the development of emergencies.

R&D is being carried out by Rostec at the request of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The results of the first stage were adopted by the departmental commission for their implementation and “introduction into the public activities of public authorities” at all levels, as stated in the letter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yuri Borisov.

It is planned that the “Safe City” will become a single information space in which data from various subsystems will be collected. Further, using uniform response algorithms, it will be possible to build the work of departments, emergency and operational services at the regional and municipal levels. At the same time, at the moment, municipal services, resource-saving organizations, industrial facilities, and transport infrastructure drop out of the information exchange.

“Each subject has its own understanding of the categories and safety requirements, so information about what happened on their territory may fall out of sight. With the introduction of uniform standards, all information in real time will be collected in one information space, ”an informed source in the security forces told the agency.

According to Oksana Yakimyuk, General Designer of the Safe City hardware and software complex (AIC), the system combines disaster theories, risks and practice in the field of life safety, sociology, psychology, urban studies, ecology, healthcare, transport and other industries.

Earlier, on December 18, it was reported that in Krasnoyarsk in 2021, as part of the modernization of the Safe City system, 298 new CCTV cameras will be installed.