In it Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC)the most important technological event of the year held in Barcelona from March 3 to 6, the company HMD has presented a new smartphone aimed at young people: the HMD Fusion X1.

This device has been developed in collaboration with Xplora, a brand known for its Smart Watches with GPS for children And its main characteristic is the parental controlwhich works through a monthly subscription.

The mobile with subscription to control young people: this is the HDM Fusion X1

The HMD Fusion X1 allows parents to manage their children’s access to the phone with a subscription of 4.99 euros per month. Through this service, you can restrict the use of social networks, Control Internet navigation and establish time limits. It also offers location monitoring in intervals of 20 seconds with safe areas, low battery alerts, emergency calls and remote access to the device by parents.

FUNCTIONS Parental Control HMD Fusion X1 Xplora

In addition, according to the company, it incorporates a ‘school mode’which blocks specific applications and functions during class hours to avoid distractions. As for security, the device will have the integration of Safetonet, a system based on artificial intelligence that automatically detects and blocks harmful content before it reaches the user.





HMD Fusion X1 Xplora

This function will be available from Summer of 2025 and HMD will be the first brand to implement it. At the moment, the company has not revealed the technical specifications or the price of HMD Fusion X1, but more details are expected to be announced soon.

