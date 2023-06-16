Home page World

For days, Rammstein singer Till Lindemann’s bandmates have been silent about the allegations. Now the first member has officially commented on it.

Munich – After more and more allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann (60) for abuse of power and sexualized violence, the first band member now expresses himself. In a post on Instagram, drummer Christoph Schneider speaks up.

Lindemann case: Rammstein drummer unpacks – “As if in shock”

It is a long text that he publishes there – the title: “My personal thoughts and emotions on the current situation”. Among other things, it says: “The allegations of the last few weeks have deeply shaken us as a band and me as a person. I’m sure you fans will too. ”The last time has taken him a lot, also what is written in social media and in the press. Schneider feels “like in shock”. He, the other band members and the crew experienced an “ebb and flow of emotions”.

Only recently it became known that the criminal prosecutor’s office is investigating Lindemann, and investigations have also been initiated against the former “casting director” Alena Makeeva. However, the Rammstein drummer does not believe “that something criminally relevant (such as the use of knockout drops) happened.” He had never observed anything of the kind and had not heard anything from the “hundred-strong crew”. . Many women had come forward in the past few weeks and reported, among other things, from the controversial “Row Zero” at concerts by the rock band to have been chosen to have sex with Lindemann. Comedian Dieter Nuhr has now received sharp criticism after making a joke about Rammstein after-show parties.

Christoph Schneider: The Rammstein drummer is the first band member to speak publicly about the Lindemann scandal. © Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance

Statement on Instagram: Rammstein member talks about Lindemann

Schneider wrote about the controversial parties that Lindemann is said to have celebrated: “Everything I heard from Till’s parties was grown-up people who celebrated together.” However, he does not dispute that certain incidents should have happened there from: “And yet things seem to have happened that – albeit legally ok – I personally don’t think is okay.” Recently, more and more celebrities have shared their opinion on the allegations. Moderator Dunja Hayali finds clear words in the debate about Till Lindemann. In an article in a women’s magazine, the well-known feminist Alice Schwarzer talks about “female masochism.”

The drummer also unpacks his personal relationship with frontman Lindemann: “Till has distanced himself from us in recent years and created his own bubble. With their own people, their own parties, their own projects,” writes the 57-year-old. That made him sad. As far as the allegations of the many women are concerned, he finds clear words. “I’m sorry for her, I feel sympathy.” The Irishwoman Shelby Lynn, who started the allegations, does not go unmentioned. He is sorry that she “felt unsafe”. “She deserved a great concert and a wonderful evening.”

“Wish me a quiet reflection”: Rammstein drummer shares thoughts on Lindemann’s allegations

Despite everything, he wanted to emphasize that every guest in the backstage area could leave at any time. In addition, all “bottles are sealed” and “freshly opened in front of the guests or they open them themselves.” “We want all our guests to feel comfortable and safe with us!” – that is the standard, they say in Schneider’s statement.

As far as the coming time is concerned, the Rammstein drummer has one wish: “I wish for calm, level-headed reflection and reappraisal, also in our band. All together, six of us.” (asc)