This March the Ly 304 cafeteria bar From the Rocafonda neighborhood, a business that runs the paternal family of Lamine Yamal in Mataró, remains closed. It only opens the days that Barça plays. Also some night from 7:45 p.m., when the family has already completed the last of the five prayers of the day oriented towards Mecca. This new routine began on March 1 and will extend until the 30th of the same month, when the Ramadan ends, the festival that remembers the first revelation of El Koran to Muhammad and that practice all healthy Muslims who have passed puberty.

The influence of his paternal family

Lamine Yamal frequently goes to Rocafonda to visit his grandmother Fatima, a very special person in his life that these days is in Mecca.

This is the first Ramadan of a Lamine Yamal that, since this season, lives only in a floor very close to the sports city. But Ramadan practices it as a family. On Sunday, when the match against Real Sociedad finished, the 17 -year -old man left to his uncle Abdul, his wife and cousins. Some days goes his father, Mounir. The one that is not is his grandmother Fatima, who this year has traveled to Saudi Arabia to visit Mecca. For Muslims, the pilgrimage to this city in which the prophet Allah was born, is part of one of the essential aspects of his faith. And they must visit it at least once in a lifetime.

In what consists of Ramadan

It is a month that they consider of spiritual recollection and purification based on five daily prayers, reflection and daytime fasting.

The routine of Muslims during the month of Ramadan is based mainly on a time that they consider of spiritual recollection and purification. Family time based on prayer, reflection and fasting that always coincides with the ninth month of the lunar calendar, which governs Islam. This year the fasting (from before the sun rises until it falls) is being more bearable since it is not being a hot March. It is more, these days within the paternal family of Lamine Yamal, they appreciate that the time is rainy and humid.

Every day Lamine Yamal breaks the eight -hour fast in Rocafonda. Take dinner that your aunt prepares. It is important to start breaking fasting fluids in the form of soups, creams and water. Then you must take foods rich in fiber and vegetables, eggs and fish. It is also advisable to eat patiently and slowly to avoid giving and avoid marinated, caffeine, processed food and excess sugar.

Lamine Yamal on Sunday during the party against Real Sociedad) David Ramos / Getty

Lamine Yamal will continue to practice this routine all month less when there are important matches. For example, today he travels to Lisbon to play the first leg of the Champions League tomorrow. Nor will it have dinner at home on Sunday, March 16 when Barcelona visits Madrid to play against Atlético in the Metropolitan in the League.

How it affects the life of the footballer

Medical services prepare a series of minimum guidelines for not limiting the physical condition of the player, especially on match day.

To adapt also has the support of Barcelona’s medical services, which in collaboration with the nutritionist Sílvia Tremoleda, always elaborate a series of minimum daily routines in order that the extreme can meet the precepts of their religion but without limiting their physical condition. They know how to do it because Lamine Yamal is not an exceptional case. Footballers such as Ousmane Dembélé, Ilaix Moriba, which was usual to see before entering the countryside, the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic or Franck Kessié. In the female there were also cases of Muslim soccer players such as Asisat Oshoala or Kheira Hamraoui.

It is not an exceptional practice

Muslim soccer players such as Ousmane Dembélé, Ilaix Moriba, Miralem Pjanic or Franck Kessié who followed a routine have passed through Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal has been seen these days to ball in the band while her teammates drank water. And it is usual to see him pray before entering the field. Those who know him assure that he does not find it difficult to continue with a practice that connects his family and his neighborhood. “In Rocafonda we lived many different cultures, but in the end we are all as brothers. When I’m going to see them I am very calm, nobody bothers me. It is my site to rest. I can disconnect and give me strength, ”said the canterano in an interview with UEFA.

In Rocafonda your family celebrates your decision. While waiting for him, they get up at five in the morning to drink water with dates, milk, water, juice and cereals. Then they sleep until the sun rises. They pray five times a day. And, with dusk, Lamine Yamal arrives to break the fast and complete its reflection day.