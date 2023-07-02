In the midst of this strong heat that has been felt in the last two weeksfinally the first rain arrived in the municipality of Culiacán, which comes to give a break to those who dedicate themselves to agriculture and cool down the weather a bitbut with it also the first blackouts were registered in different parts of the city due to the lack of maintenance of the electrical power network. Finally, personnel from the Federal Electricity Commission resolved the problems that arose.

The remnants of Tropical storm Beatriz in its passage through the Pacific Ocean not only made itself felt in the southern part of the state, mainly in the port of Mazatlán, but also in the central and northern municipalities. In Culiacán, some motorists had to receive help due to the rainfall which caused traffic problems. In this regard, the Municipal Civil Protection personnel carried out tours in various sectors last night, reminding the population that in case of an emergency, they should call 911 so that they can receive help. The local and state authorities have reiterated the call to the public in general not to throw objects such as plastic bottles, cardboard, tires and other waste into storm channels, streams and in the streets, so that the passage of water is not obstructed and avoid flooding. And in the case of the Sanalona dam, it was already urgent that some water fall on it, due to the low level that it registered in its storage. In general, we hope that this rainy season brings more benefits to the population than problems, and remember to be very attentive to the media and social networks of Civil Protection and Conagua.

The president of Caades calls UNITY both horticulturists and farmers because both are going through various difficulties. Horticulturists for the third consecutive year have had a drop in production of up to 30 percent And one of the problems is the shortage of labor and the peso-dollar parity that has severely impacted fruit and vegetable exports. Marte Vega Román also states that corn farmers are having a hard time with marketing and hopes that no producer of less than 15 tons will be left out of the Segalmex or State Government purchase program because for these farmers to sell cheaper the ton of corn that the guaranteed price would be a very strong blow to their economy. The two primary productive sectors that move the economy in Sinaloa are affected and that is very worrying. So there is a lot of work to be done by both the authorities and the businessmen so that the fields on which thousands of families depend continue to produce.