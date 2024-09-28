Tennis player Sinner said he was disappointed with WADA’s desire to disqualify him

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner responded to the desire of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to achieve his disqualification. His words appear on the page X in The Tennis Letter.

The athlete said that he was very disappointed and surprised, since all three hearings ended with a positive outcome for him. “We can’t control everything, right?” – he added.

WADA previously filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). According to the organization, the Italian deliberately took a prohibited drug.

Sinner failed two doping tests but escaped disqualification. This decision was made by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The athlete’s sample on March 10 showed the presence of the clostebol metabolite in low concentrations.

The same drug was detected in another sample eight days later. The Italian explained that the substance entered his body due to a team member who treated his wound with a spray, which is over-the-counter in Italy.