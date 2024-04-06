The first racket of Russia Daria Kasatkina reached the final of the WTA tournament

Russia's first racket Daria Kasatkina reached the finals of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Charleston, America. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

In the semifinals, the Russian woman beat American Jessica Pegula. The meeting lasted three sets and ended with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 7:6 in favor of Kasatkina. The athletes spent 2 hours and 47 minutes on the court.

In the final, Kasatkina will meet the winner of the confrontation between Greek Maria Sakkari and American Danielle Collins. The rivals will take to the court later on April 6.

Kasatkina is ranked 11th in the WTA rankings. Pegula is in fifth position.