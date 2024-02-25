The raccoon dog has reached Amsterdam. A raccoon dog is a human-shy wild dog, the size of a fox, that resembles a raccoon because it has a similar black mask around its eyes. Last week, a dead specimen was found in the capital for the first time, in the Flevopark. Urban ecologist Atze van der Goot reported the find in Het Parool: he was surprised that this originally East Asian omnivore had ended up in the middle of the city unnoticed.

The animal was bred for fur production in the European part of Russia in the 1930s – and escaped. Since then, the masked dog has spread successfully in Europe. There are perhaps a few hundred in the Netherlands. Like the advancing raccoon, they are seen as unwanted intruders and are therefore not protected. That is why North Holland released the hunt for them at the end of last year, although there is according to NH News no evidence that the animals cause harm.

Unlike the returning wolf, there are no fairy tales or folk tales in the Netherlands that influence the image of this newcomer. But urban ecologist Van der Goot made a start when he arrived Het Parool called the raccoon dog “a mysterious beast.”

That is correct, because in Japan where it is common, the raccoon dog has or tanuki a magical status. According to folklore, they can pretend to be people, they like jokes, drinking and partying and they like to drum on their bellies or – the males – on their enormous scrotums for fun. The famous cartoon is on Netflix Pom Poko from Studio Ghibli from 1994, about tanukis defending their habitat against the advancing city. They fly in it with their giant scrotum as a balloon. The myth about the swellable tanuki scrotums probably arose after Japanese goldsmiths discovered that small nuggets of gold were best hammered into large, thin slabs of gold with stretchable tanuki scrotal leather between the hammer and the gold. The streets of Japan are teeming with tanuki statues: lucky raccoon dogs, often with a bottle of sake – and a giant scrotum. If the raccoon dog manages to establish itself in Amsterdam, a Mokum variant of tanuki statues would be an obvious choice: a tanuki with a joint, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity on the street.