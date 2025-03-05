The first queen of Europe that had her particular “game of thrones’

He March 8, 1126 died giving birth Urraca I of Leónthe first woman who agreed to a full throneas daughter and only alive heiress of Alfonso VI, the king who appeared in the singing of mine Cid, and with it, to begin a legacy that would recover centuries after having remained little remembered and forgotten by his contemporaries in part for being erased or omitted his name in official documents and what his own son contributed, King Alfonso VII.

Urraca was born in 1081 as Daughter of Alfonso VI and Constanza de Burgoñaand for many years he remained as the only heiress, not having a male to succeed the monarch, who, under the tutelage of men, was instructed and educated to learn how the government was taken.

An education that continued despite the birth of his brother Sancho, who became heir to the crown of Alfonso VI, and all this despite his early commitment when he was just a girl with Raimundo de Burgundyas a result of an alliance of his father with the French as gratitude for the struggle with the Almoravides.

King Alfonso VI gave marriage Galicia Countyin which Urraca enforced his right to govern, signing the documents as queen of the territory, while he was addressed to her husband as prince, and whose union was born two children: Sancha and Alfonso, the latter being the protagonist during her reign.

In two years two events took place that changed the course of Urraca’s life to become Queen of León. In 1107 her husband died, and In 1108 his brother Sancho died in the battle of Uclésso he became heiress again to his father’s throne.

Before the death of Alfonso VI, in 1109, and that she was proclaimed queen of León, Her father married her with Alfonso I of Aragonknown as the Battalador, which led to the discomfort of much of the bourgeois and the clergy because a son would be heir to the territories of León, Navarra and Aragon, with everything that the union under a crown behaved.

A reign of ‘Game of Thrones’

Thus, when Urraca I de León was proclaimed, her husband, who mistreated her, locked her in the fortress of Castelar to try to dominate her territories. In 1111she reconciled with her husband and caused a civil war Between Portugal, who wanted to control Galicia, the clergy and supporters of maintaining León under a single crown and advocated what would be the future Alfonso VII and the Aragonese, which also joined the threat of the Almoravides.

These intrigues and conspiracies starred in the reign of Urraca I of León, which proved to be an effective administrator in his government, while he did not hesitate to participate in battles to fight for his legitimate right to govern. Something he achieved when in 1114, The Pope annulled his marriage to Alfonso I of Aragon And he reached a pact with his son’s supporters to keep his reign until his death, and not until his heir’s age, as they intended.

Therefore, a His death in 1126 with 45 years, Urraca died as Queen of Leónand opened a legacy of women in power, demonstrating to be just as skilled to exercise the government that a man, all this that his name was forgotten by his successors, being his own son Alfonso VII one of the instigators to omit his name in official documents.