Half a century is enough for many memories, and now the Francisco Caparrós school, in Mazarrón, makes it possible to relive them. On the occasion of turning fifty, the educational center organizes a day of coexistence that will promote the reunion of former students with some of the teachers who taught them the first letters and to solve mathematical operations. The coexistence is part of the program of activities prepared for the anniversary, with the impetus of the director, Miguel Zamora, and his closest team, made up of the Head of Studies, Antonio Mellado; the secretary, Isabel María Castro, and the concierge Diego Cánovas.

The celebrations monopolize the cultural week of the school, which includes as a climax, on March 31, a “general hug” carried out by the schoolchildren around the tennis court to sing the traditional “happy birthday”. The following day, Saturday April 1, the school will host a special open day to which the entire educational community is invited. Attendees will be able to tour the classrooms where they received classes and enjoy an exhibition that reviews the history of the school with photographs and documents (minutes, press clippings, student lists…). Then the time will come to praise the work of all those who contributed to start up and consolidate the educational project. There will be a memory for the team of former cooks and janitors, the parents’ associations and the company Autocares Mateo, in charge of school transport during all this time.

Nacho Ruiz







In addition, homage will be paid to Francisco Caparrós, the teacher who gives the school its name, a mining engineer from Almería who dedicated his life to teaching, often altruistically, and to the directors under whose responsibility several generations of Mazarrón residents were formed, such as Andrés Pérez, Ginesa Méndez and Santiago Timón, who will attend the event. Relatives of Antonio Ramallo, the first director of the school, and former teachers such as Jerónimo García, Antonio Ballesta, Santos Rodríguez, Ginesa Noguera, Ginesa Acosta and Paco Guillerm, among others, will also attend. The Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, who studied at this center, will not miss the appointment.

The coexistence party will conclude with a solidarity paella enlivened by the Siks Evenh group. The proceeds will go to help local educational associations. Francisco Caparros was the first public school to open its doors in Mazarrón. The students arrived in May 1972, but the official inauguration took place the following academic year. The building responds to a design by the architect Fernando Garrido, who also prevailed in other towns in the Region in those years at the end of the Franco regime.

almost 500 schoolchildren



Currently, 466 schoolchildren are studying, divided into seven Infant units, twelve Primary units and two open classrooms. Over the years, the facilities have been modernized to provide new services. It has a music room and library. Its staff is made up of forty teachers and ten professionals who carry out other auxiliary tasks that are also essential for the day-to-day running of the center.