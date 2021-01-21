The first serial fighter of the fifth generation Su-57 entered one of the aviation regiments of the Southern Military District, reports RIA News with reference to the government of the Khabarovsk Territory.

The region noted that this year the Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft factory (KnAAZ) will transfer five Su-57 fighters to the armed forces. By the end of 2024, the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation will have already received 22 fighters of this type, by 2028 – 76.

Director of KnAAZ Alexander Pekarsh said that the enterprise is systematically equipped with additional stands and equipment for assembly, including unique swivel slipways, which were designed specifically for the construction of the Su-57.

Recall fighter The Su-57, developed by Sukhoi, is the most advanced Russian military aircraft. Its first flight took place in early 2010.

Previously head of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade Igor Korotchenko announced the dominance of the Russian Su-57 over the American F-35. According to the expert, during an air duel with its American counterpart, the Su-57 has a better chance of winning both in long-range missile and close maneuvering combat.