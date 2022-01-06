The second most important draw of the year already has its first prize. The

Children’s Lottery It ends with the biggest jackpot, the icing on a cake that started with the smallest prizes at 12 noon.

And the number in charge this 2022 to carry those

200,000 euros prize to those who have these five figures in their tenth has been the

41665, sold entirely in Logroño (La Rioja). A sum that goes up to

2 million euros if you own the entire series. With all this money you can do thousands of things and fulfill a dream like visiting that wonderful city that you have had in mind for a long time or buying a house. It is not easy to reach the maximum jackpot but whoever does it will be able to say that he is a millionaire. Economically you will have a calmer life, although not forever, since money is not infinite. If, in addition, it is not used correctly and is wasted, it can end up giving problems. For this reason, experts recommend keeping your feet on the ground and thinking about medium and long-term plans.

One option for the most enterprising is to carry out a business idea, while the most forward-thinking will prefer to save it. It should never be thought of as eternal. Now, you should not miss the opportunity to make one

good celebration with family and friends they are for both the good and the bad. In this case, it is an event full of joys not only because of the money but because Christmas ends with the arrival of the Three Kings.

The first prize has arrived at 12.16 hours, approximately, but the entrance of their majesties occurred much earlier. The little ones wake up with the excitement of discovering the gifts and the older ones waited nervously for the Child Draw to begin.

How and when to collect the prize depending on the amount



If you are one of the lucky ones who have obtained the first prize

you must wait until tomorrow, January 7, to collect the money, since in Spain today is a holiday. As it is an amount that reaches 3,000 euros, you will not be able to collect it in an administration of the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State but rather

you will have to go to a bank. To do this, you need to present the ticket and your National Identity Document (DNI). The prize will be credited to your bank account or, if you prefer, you will be given a check. You must do this same procedure with the second prize and third prize because they exceed that limit that is established. It is important to remember that

there is a maximum of three months to collect the prize, taking the following day as the first, otherwise it will be the Treasury that will keep it.

However, if you have won the rest of the Children’s Lottery prizes, you will be able to claim it at a State Lottery and Betting establishment. From THE TRUTH you can

check your Lotería del Niño number and find out if you have made money. On the other hand, if your way of playing in this draw has been with the so-called

participations, which are normally issued in clubs or associations, the payment of the prize is different. Keep in mind that if you participate with a part of the same number, the amount you win is less. For this reason, before the Children’s Lottery takes place, it is important to leave a written record of who participates with that number, including the signature and the part that corresponds to each one. Everyone must have a copy in order to claim in case the keeper of the original tries to keep all the money. When collecting the prize, it is also advisable for everyone to accompany the person in charge to the bank. In this sense,

To avoid paying the donation tax, the entity must be informed that it is money that is going to be divided.

Another situation that can cause some inconvenience in the collection is

if you share a tenth. Even if you have done it with your friend of the soul, it is recommended that each one have a photocopy of the tenth and that on the back it indicates that it is a half-bought ticket with the signature included. What’s more,

having a copy of the original or a photograph on your mobile phone helps to prove that a graceful tenth has been purchased if it is lost, damaged or stolen. In the latter case, the claim process is more complicated if it is a prize that does not exceed 3,000 euros because the thief can collect the money without having to present the DNI. With a first prize it is more difficult for criminals since they need to deliver the documentation to collect the money.

When you think it has been stolen, you should report it to the Police since this way the payment is paralyzed. However, what follows if you do not have a copy is a cumbersome procedure to prove that you are the owner of the ticket. For this, the testimony of the lottery who sold the number can be taken as evidence.