Saturday, January 6, 2024, 12:38



| Updated 1:39 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Javier Meroño, owner of the El Dolar de Mazarrón lottery administration, will never forget this January 6 after distributing more than two million euros in the lottery draw. Children's Lottery, broadcast live on LA VERDAD. He sold no more and no less than ten tenths of the first prize (2 million euros for the series and 200,000 euros for the tenth), which fell in 94974, and as many of the third prize (250,000 euros for the series and 25,000 for the tenth). , which fell in 57033.

«It is a tremendous joy; We don't believe it. We were inside the administration but we are going to open the doors now so that people can come and so that they can bring us the posters. “We have the champagne ready,” said Javier Meroño, owner of the administration.

A Christmas to frame Javier's and that of the El Dolar de Mazarrón administration, which also distributed euros and happiness in the Christmas Lottery with several prizes. «We are going to celebrate this. We didn't expect so much and we are so happy that I can't express it to you in words,” he said with emotion.

The first prize of the Lotería del Niño also fell in the Murcian district of El Palmar, where ten tenths were sold (a total of two million euros) and in San Pedro del Pinatar, in the El Perolo administration, which always showers with euros multitude of points in the Region of Murcia and throughout Spain.

«A rush, an immense joy»



“Congratulations to those lotteries” and “Long live El Palmar,” shouted the people who passed by this Saturday in front of Administration No. 24 of State Lotteries and Betting, located on Calle Mayor in the Murcian district of El Palmar. The name of this area of ​​the capital was the first that was announced on Spanish Television after the first prize of the Children's Lottery was announced, news that came with enormous surprise among the two owners of the family administration, the sisters Carmen María and Pilar Alcaraz. “It is a rush, an immense joy that we have sold this issue,” said Carmen María with an infectious smile before uncorking a bottle of champagne.

In total, they sold ten tenths, all at the counter, which distributed two million euros. The Alcaraz family, which was also joined by the father and founder, Salvador, was photographed by the mobile cameras of passers-by, who approached curiously and incessantly to experience a unique moment. «We feel great emotion because we have been working intensely for two months; It is a reward that our administration has made people from this district happy, who really deserve it,” added Carmen María.

Specifically, a hairdresser took home a tenth winner, who made a fleeting visit to the lotteries. “She stopped by a few minutes after learning about the award, hugged us, thanked us and left quickly,” says Pilar, who no longer knows if she will continue with the family meal plans she had planned. During her administration he had never touched a prize from the Sorteo del Niño, only a fifth of the Gordo and other games like La Primitiva.