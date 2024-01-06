Saturday, January 6, 2024, 12:16



Updated 12:32 p.m.

The winning number for the first prize of the Children's Lottery. It is 94974. The lucky ones who own a tenth of this number will receive a prize of 200,000 euros with which to start the year in the best possible way. This first prize fell in numerous towns throughout Spain, among them in the Murcian district of El Palmar, Mazarrón and San Pedro del Pinatar. In the rest of Spain it is heard in Corbera de Llobregat, Zaragoza, Santa María de Guía, San Lorenzo del Escorial, Alcoy, Almendralejo, Madrid, Valladolid, Plentzia, Hondarribia, Palma de Mallorca, Lebrija, Córdoba, Jaén, Cádiz, San Sebastián , Morón de la Frontera, Villarrobledo, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, O Grove, Güímar, Llodio, Cox, El Ejido, Barcelona, ​​Aranda de Duero, Plasencia, Castellón, Porqueres, San Bartolomé, Ourense, Quart de Poblet, Xátiva, Oyón , Alicante, Elche, Orihuela, El Campello, Huércal-Overa, Almería, Vera, Gijón, Vegadeo, Oviedo, Almendralejo, Barcelona, ​​Mataró, Sabadell, Montgat, San Vicenç dels Horts, Plasencia, Miajadas, Barbate, Vejer de la Forntera, Algeciras, Arcos de la Frontera, Jerez de la Frontera, Vinarós, Ciudad Real, Diamiel, Villamanrique, As Pontes de García Rodríguez, A Coruña, Anglés, La Jonquera, Granada, El Casar, Jódar, Linares, Bailén, Úbeda, Guarromán, Pozo Alcón, Puerto del Rosario, La Paredilla, San Fernando, León, Viveiro, Móstoles, Villaconejos, San Martín de la Vega, San Fernando de Henares, Ceniientos, Alalpardo, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Torremolinos, Marbella, Málaga, Arriate, Málaga, Xinzo de Limia, Palencia, Redondela, Illa de Arousa, Vigo, Santa Marta de Tormes, Seville, Morón de la Frontera, Utrera, La Roda de Andalucía, Granadilla de Abona, La Victoria de Acentejo, Poris de Abona, Santo Domingo , Corbera de Ebre, Teruel, Toledo, Alzira, Mislata, Carcaixent, Aldaia, Moncada, Gandía, Arroyo de la Encomienda, Valladolid and Leioa.

The Children's Raffle, broadcast live by LA VERDAD, is responsible, like every year, for putting the finishing touch to the Christmas festivities, which began unofficially with the Christmas Lottery. Thus, a day as special as January 6 is for the little ones in the house, who get up early to open the gifts that the Three Wise Men have left them under the tree, can also become a memorable date for adults who have to his credit one of the tenth winners.

The draw started, as is tradition, at 12:00 p.m. in the State Lottery and Betting Hall in Madrid, where the drums began to spin, keeping in suspense the excitement of many spectators who were from their homes, many still enjoying the breakfast, they hoped that one of the numbers in front of them would appear on the screen as prize winners.

Although it is true that the awards of the Christmas Lottery are juicier than those of El Niño, the latter is famous for distributing many more prizes. In fact, the probability that a tenth of the Children's Draw will win is around 37%, almost twenty points higher than that of the Christmas Lottery.

If you have been confused or have not been able to check all your tenths, LA VERDAD offers its readers a tool to find out if any of the tickets have been awarded. It is very simple. Simply enter the number of each tenth and then the amount invested. The price per ticket is 20 euros, however it may happen that a participant has shared the tenth of it and therefore only paid a fraction of the total cost, so the prize would also have to be divided. Once these data have been entered, all you have to do is press the 'check' button and in a matter of seconds it will appear on the screen whether your tenth ticket has been a winner or not. If so, you will also instantly know the value of your prize.

What to do with a winning ticket



If good luck has smiled on you and you are one of the lucky ones who will start 2024 with a good extra pinch, you may be wondering how to collect the money and whether it should be taxed to the Treasury.

The first step will be to go to a lottery administration if the prize is less than 2,000 euros. If it is higher, you will have to go to a bank so they can transfer the money to you. If the tenth winner has been shared among several players, one of them will be responsible for collecting the prize, and will have the obligation to deliver to the rest the proportional part that corresponds to them.

So that the rest of the participants in the purchase of the same tenth have the security that they will receive their share, it is advisable to follow a series of precautionary measures, such as making photocopies of the number with the name, telephone number and address of the person who keeps the original. In this way, when they know if their number is awarded, they can call or go to the home of the person who has the tenth.

In case luck has smiled on you, it is also important to know that your prize will only be taxed to the Treasury if it exceeds 40,000 euros, so all small prizes, for extractions of special figures or approximations and refunds will not have to pay taxes. However, things change with the first and second prizes. In both cases the treasury will keep 20% of the prize.

However, there is an important detail when settling accounts with the Treasury. The first 40,000 euros of a prize are exempt from paying, so in the case of the first prize of the Lotería del Niño the treasury would keep 32,000 euros and the owner of the tenth 168,000 euros. In the case of having obtained the second, the operation is the same: the first 40,000 euros of the prize are deducted and only the remaining 35,000 would be taxed, so the Treasury would keep 7,000 euros and the winner with 68,000 euros.

When collecting the money, the banking entities that pay the prizes to the owners of the winning numbers will directly enter the amount with the taxes deducted.