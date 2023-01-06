The Fat Man is already known

Children’s Lottery 2023. All those who have a tenth with the number 89603 get 200,000 euros, a figure that rises to 2 million if they have a whole series of this number. The population of L’Escala in Girona is already celebrating that they have won this award in its entirety.

This raffle, held every January 6 from 12 noon, ends Christmas on a special day for the little ones in the house and that can also be for parents in case they win one of the different prizes that awarded the Children's Lottery. An amount that can help to better face the January cost and an opportunity for those who have not been lucky in the Christmas Lottery.

check the tenths of the Children’s Lottery.

The Children’s Lottery is one of the draws in which there is a greater chance of winning any of the prizes it distributes. As with the Christmas Lottery, the probability of winning the Jackpot is 1 in 100,000, since the two draws share the similarity that there are 100,000 numbers available and the highest prize is for a single number. . But, unlike the Christmas Lottery, the Children’s Lottery distributes a greater number of amounts. There is about a 37% chance of taking one of the

Prizes distributed by the Children’s Lotterymore than in the Christmas Lottery, whose figure is around 15%.

A raffle whose nomenclature was established in the 1960s. Although it was in 1941 when it became extraordinary, it was not until 1966 when it began to be classified as an ‘El Niño’ raffle. The main theory about the origin of the name is associated with the day on which the draw is held, which coincides with the Epiphany of the Lord or the adoration of the child of the Magi from the East.

What is needed to collect the prize



Once the prize is won, it is time to receive the amount. Up to 2,000 euros you can collect the tenth in one of the State Lottery and Betting administrations. If the prize exceeds that amount, you will have to go to one of the collaborating banking entities: Abanca Corporación Bancaria, Banco de Sabadell, Bankia, BBVA, Caixa Bank, Cajamar, Caja Sur BBK, Ibercaja Banco, Kutxabank and Unicaja Banco.

The amount of the prize will also affect the existence of withholdings, since in the event of exceeding 40,000 euros per tenth, the Treasury will withhold 20% of the prize. The amount of the tenth winner of the draw can be collected from the day after it is carried out until 3 months later, so it is important not to let it pass to avoid the deadline for the prize collection being met.

In order to collect the tenth of the Children’s Lottery, in the event that it exceeds 2,000 euros, a series of processes and verifications must be carried out. The first thing is to complete certain information on the State Lotteries and Gambling website, such as the one requested to fill in the ‘Identity Documentary Verification Process’ or the information required by the ‘Additional knowledge of the player’ form.

As the collection of the prize is made in a bank account, it will be necessary to provide the number of this together with the ownership. In order to collect the prize, you must comply with a series of legal obligations such as tax regulations or regulations on the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

When it comes to a shared prize, all the winners must go together to the financial institution, which will have to identify the holders of the tenth as well as the part corresponding to each one. In the case of a very large group, it is usual to appoint one or two managers who will be in charge of carrying out the procedures on behalf of all the winners. To do this, they must go to a notary, who will record those who are responsible for the management.