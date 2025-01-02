The Economic and Social Council (CES) of the Government of Extremadura has given its approval, by majority and with only a single vote, to the opinion in relation to the project for the creation of the International University in Extremadura (UNINDE) in the city of Badajoz.

This crucial step, which has materialized with the publication of his opinionrepresents a new advance in the processing of the file of this university project and paves the way for the Assembly of Extremadura debate and approve the law of recognition of the new educational institution for the region.

In its considerations, the CES states that the UNINDE project for Extremadura that represents a complementary training offer to that of public universities, without competing with them and that will allow expanding the qualification opportunities of the citizens of Extremadura, as well as their employment possibilities.

Furthermore, the advisory body also recognizes that the new university aims reduce the number of people who are forced to leave Extremadura to study in other regions and that will favor access to continuous training with face-to-face, virtual and hybrid teaching modalities.

In addition, the CES also takes into account the purpose of the UNINDE project to accelerate the development of the region and its transition to digitalization, as well as the internationalization of university education.

In this sense, the Economic and Social Council of Extremadura states in its opinion that “we trust” that the complementarity of the training and research areas of the new higher education entity in relation to those already existing in Extremadura, as well as the resource to the online training that it intends to apply “will contribute to expanding the qualification opportunities of our fellow citizens – and with them the employment possibilities – both in initial undergraduate training and in postgraduate and continuous training throughout life, without forgetting the contribution from the University to the Extremaduran research system and to the transfer of such research to the regional productive system”.

Reference in higher education

The International University in Extremadura UNINDE will be part of Global Academic Networka prestigious educational network with a presence in seven countries and a global community of more than 100,000 students. This project seeks to establish Extremadura as a benchmark in international higher education, promoting innovation, economic development and the integration of the region on the global stage.

“The approval by the CES represents a essential milestone on the path towards the consolidation of this project. It is an example of Extremadura’s commitment to strengthening its educational system and its socioeconomic development,” said the mayor of Badajoz, Ignacio Gragera.

The support of the CES not only validates the viability and relevance of the project, but also marks an important precedent for the legislative process that will allow its formal creation. The next step will be the debate in the parliament of Extremadura, where the recognition law is expected to receive final approval in the coming months.

UNINDE will offer innovative academic programs designed to train highly trained professionals in strategic areas such as technology, sustainability and business leadership. With an educational model that integrates theoretical and practical training, and the support of the Global Academic Network, the university is set to be an engine of change and development both for the region and for the international academic field.

The university project contemplates 10 bachelor’s degrees and 7 master’s degreesin addition to two doctorates in the areas of Social Sciences and Computer Science.

Regarding undergraduate degrees, those linked to Health Sciences stand out, such as Nursing, Psychology and Physiotherapy; or also those related to new technologies, such as Product Development engineering. Video games or computing in the specialty of Cybersecurity and Data Analytics.

With the UNINDE initiative, Extremadura consolidates its commitment to higher education as the central axis of its growth, and opens new opportunities for local and international students, positioning itself as a point of reference in the global panorama of higher education.