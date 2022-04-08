A ship, with the Hispanic-American astronaut Michael López-Alegría at the helm, took off this Friday from Cape Canaveral (USA) en route to the International Space Station, which orbits the Earth at about 400 kilometers high. Traveling with the commander are three wealthy businessmen from Canada, Israel and the United States, who have paid around 50 million euros each for a 10-day journey. The mission, organized by the American company Axiom Spaceis the first private in history.

López Alegría, born in Madrid 63 years ago and raised in the US, undertakes his fifth trip to space, after four experiences between 1995 and 2007, when he was a NASA astronaut. The four crew members will meet at the station – a kind of flying house with six rooms – with seven other colleagues, including three Russian cosmonauts, in the midst of a crisis over the invasion of Ukraine. López-Alegría himself acknowledged in an interview with EL PAÍS three weeks ago that it would be “very uncomfortable” to live with his Russian colleagues while the columns of smoke over the country at war are observed through the window. The head of the Russian space agency, Dimitri Rogozin, has threatened to boycott the station if sanctions against Russia are upheld.

The company Axiom Space, of which López-Alegría he is vice president, intends to add a first private module to the International Space Station in 2024, which until now is a project of NASA, the European Space Agency and their counterparts in Japan, Canada and Russia. And López-Alegría estimates that a new private station could be ready by 2030. The current one, started in 1998 and now outdated, would be dropped over the Pacific Ocean. Axiom Space has proclaimed that this Friday’s mission is “a big step” towards that next-generation platform in Earth orbit.

American Larry Connor, Hispanic-American Michael López-Alegría, Canadian Mark Pathy and Israeli Eytan Stibbe, in a photo distributed by Axiom Space on April 3. Axiom Space (Axiom Space EFE)

The four crew members took off aboard a Dragon ship, from the American company Space X, owned by tycoon Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. The situation is flammable. Musk himself challenged to a fight to Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 14. Dimitri Rogozin answered on his social media claiming that Musk was “too weak.”

The three businessmen traveling with López-Alegría are Canadian Mark Pathy, former executive director of the cargo ship company FedNav; the American Larry Connor, owner of a real estate investment emporium; and the Israeli Eytan Stibbe, former fighter pilot and co-founder of LR Group, a firm that he sold, among other things, military equipment. Axiom Space announced in 2020 that American actor Tom Cruise I would also travel into space with the company, but does not participate in this first mission.

López-Alegría rejects the term “space tourists” because he assures that his colleagues have been preparing for months and will carry out more than 25 scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station. The Spanish chef José Andrés has prepared the food for the four astronauts. According to the chef, it will be the first time that a person will eat Valencian paella in the space.

