Candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden concluded their debate by making their closing arguments.

CNN broadcast. On its screen live and on its electronic platforms, the debate between the two American presidential candidates, namely current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, at four in the morning today, Friday, Mecca and Cairo time (1 GMT).

Biden presented what he saw as the strengths of his record, but offered some divergent ideas about reducing health care costs and eliminating lead pipes.

Trump used the final statement to attack Biden, saying: His rival re-implemented the regulations, and dealt poorly with the war in the Middle East, relations with China, and health care.

The two candidates did not shake hands when they left the stage.

During the debate, Joe Biden attacked Trump and harshly criticized him for his legal problems, and Trump responded by raising the issue of Biden’s son, Hunter.

US President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump began their first debate on Thursday, which could be a turning point in the 2024 presidential elections.

The two men walked to their podiums without shaking hands. The debate took place in Atlanta, Georgia, one of the states likely to have an impact on the election.