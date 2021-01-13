The first power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (BelNPP) was brought to the nominal power level on January 12. This was announced on Wednesday, January 13, at the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Belarus.

“The thermal power of the block is 3200 MW, the electric power is 1170 MW. Static and dynamic tests will continue at this power level at the power unit in accordance with the program of the pilot operation stage, ”the Ministry of Energy said in a statement. Telegram…

It is noted that after the completion of the tests, a comprehensive testing of the equipment and systems of the power unit at rated power will be carried out within 15 days.

The stage of experimental-industrial operation of the first block of the station began on December 22 after receiving the appropriate permits from the Board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus. Then the specialists began to gradually raise the reactor power of the first power unit to the nominal one.

On the same day, it became known that Rosatom expects to commission the first unit of the Belarusian NPP for commercial operation in the first quarter of 2021.

The first block of the nuclear power plant was launched on August 7, and on the same day, loading of nuclear fuel began on it. The second block, as reported by Alexander Lokshin, First Deputy General Director for Operations Management of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, is planned to be commissioned in mid-2022.