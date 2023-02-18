This year will be a perfect setting for the fifth phase of the movie universe of Marveleverything will start this February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaafter Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and finally arrives The Marvels. Speaking of this tape, today the first official poster that shows us its protagonists has been presented.

The official account of Marvelhas released this poster where you can see Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, who have space superpowers in common and who have already been introduced to us previously. Two of them have participated in series but not in movies, and the main star played by Brie Larson that already had its tape of origin.

Here you can see it:

Higher. Further away. Faster. More together. Check out the new poster #TheMarvelswhich hits theaters on November 9. pic.twitter.com/8blplaOU3N —MarvelLATAM (@MarvelLATAM) February 17, 2023

This is the synopsis of the tape:

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and has exacted her revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences leave Carol with the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a revolutionary Kree, her powers become intertwined with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this impossible trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe as The Marvels.

Remember that the movie opens on November 9.

Editor’s note: With this poster released, it is evident that the first trailer for the film will soon be released. I predict it could be at CinemaCon in April, a very prominent stage.