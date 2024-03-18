This Monday, Galicia experienced the start of the legislature that officially puts an end to the It was Feijoo.. The first step in this stage of the new Galician baron of the PP, Alfonso Rueda, has been continuous. The Galician Parliament that emerges from the fifth consecutive absolute majority of the Popular Party (40 of the 75 seats) will be chaired by the same man who has held the position since 2016: Miguel Santalices, who turned 69 this Sunday and who was already vice president of the Chamber in 2000, when Manuel Fraga and Xosé Manuel Beiras were the protagonists of the clashes between the government and the opposition in this chamber. The vice president, Elena Candia, who took up the position two years ago, also repeats. “I already consider Parliament my second home, it is my eighth term,” admitted Santalices. The popular man announced, of course, that it will be his “last inauguration” and made a wish: “World peace. Let's end wars, if we can.” Next to her, BNG representative Montse Prado was wearing a Palestinian scarf.

The opposition has also chosen to respect traditions. The BNG, according to the results of 18-F, had the right to occupy two of the five positions on the Parliament Board, that is, all those that are not from the PP. Although four years ago the nationalists gave up one of those seats to the PSdeG-PSOE, a few days ago Ana Pontón's party warned the socialists that the electoral distance between the two had grown a lot and that it no longer felt obliged to repeat the concession. Being left out of the Table would be another blow for the formation of José Ramón Gómez Besteiro, mired in its historical soil with only nine minutes compared to the 25 of the nationalists. Finally, the Bloc has once again reached out to those who are its partners in a multitude of local governments and in two of the four councils and has granted them a position in the body that governs the Autonomous Chamber to, as the PSdeG claimed, “make visible plurality.”

The session of constitution of the new Galician Parliament, the only one in Spain without the presence of the far-right Vox, has served to announce the first change in the Rueda Government. Ethel Vázquez, who has been the head of Infrastructure since 2014, will leave the Xunta to be secretary of the Chamber Board. Alberto Núñez Feijóo's successor had not touched the Executive that he left him in 2022 when he went to Madrid to lead the PP after the sudden defenestration of Pablo Casado. He limited himself to appointing substitutes for the two portfolios that Feijóo beheaded by taking his councilors with him. Vázquez's fall is Rueda's first move in forming his own team after his resounding victory on February 18. Another novelty has been the debut of Democracia Ourensana in the chamber with a single deputy, Armando Ojea, right hand of the mayor of Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome.

It was the Age Table that kicked off the event. At the head of this body is the one who has been mayor of Paradela (Lugo) for the PP in the last 45 years, José Manuel Mato Díaz, protagonist of a “fleeting role” granted for “chronological” reasons, as he himself admitted. , for being the oldest deputy. Next to him, the youngest parliamentarians of this legislature, both in their twenties. To the right of him, the popular Raúl Santamaría, known for being part of the Mozos de Arousa, the team that triumphed in the contest. Chain reaction from Telecinco. And to the left of him, the nationalist Iago Suárez, wearing a Palestinian scarf in solidarity with the victims of the Gaza massacre perpetrated by the Government of Israel.

Pontón has stated that his party will use the “position of strength” that the polls have given it at the head of the alternative to the PP to continue “defending public health and education” and a “new energy model.” He has promised a “positive opposition” focused on “improving the lives of Galicians” and “putting alternatives for the future on the table” and has asked Rueda “not to confuse the absolute majority with absolutism”, to stop “passing the roller” and “listen to the citizens who supported other political forces” looking for pacts. The socialist Besteiro also announced a “firm but absolutely constructive” opposition.