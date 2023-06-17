The first week of February, José Antonio Kast, leader of the Chilean Republican Party, participated in an event in Colombia organized by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian legal defense organization. In his dissertation, she showed a clipping from the Chilean newspaper The Mercury where three young bets from the extreme right formation for the elections of constituent councilors stood out. One of the names was Beatriz Hevia Willer, who was in the audience in her capacity as international head of the Center for Republican Ideas Studies. Three months later, Hevia, a 30-year-old lawyer, became the candidate with the highest percentage of votes nationwide in those elections: 23% and for the southern region of Los Lagos. The following month, she was elected by her peers as president of the 50-member Constituent Council that will draft a new proposal to bury the Magna Carta inherited from the dictatorship. Since last May 7, she has led the Chilean constituent body, dominated precisely by her own, the Republicans.

Kast has said that he has seen Hevia grow. As soon as she defended her law degree exam at the Universidad de los Andes, a private Opus Dei institution – where Republican counselor Luis Silva gave her Research Seminar classes – she joined Kast’s 2017 presidential campaign. She toured the Chilean territory with the candidate as youth coordinator. After the presidential candidate’s defeat that year, she asked then-deputy Harry Jürgensen, who belonged to Renovación Nacional, RN, of the traditional center-right, for a job as a legal adviser. Both were from the southern city of Osorno, had studied at the same German Institute and their families had known each other for a long time. Jürgensen only interviewed her for her position.

In parallel, Hevia was part of Acción Republicana, the movement that Kast had before forming the party. The leader of the formation has recalled how he was surprised by the performance of the young lawyer in television debates. She would go on CNN, for example, and unhesitatingly defend her position against abortion. Or against the surrogate. Or against in vitro fertilization. The conservative movement took note.

In Congress, some bills in which he advised Deputy Jürgensen reached port, such as the law that regulates solid biofuels to raise the quality standards of thermal energy. Hevia had to meet several times with other advisers to the members of the Economic Commission of the Lower House. Her ability to generate consensus prompted the Ministry of Economy of the Government of Sebastián Piñera to take her to his team. Lucas Palacios was the minister, in the midst of a pandemic. And now, with Hevia at the helm of the Constitutional Council, she cites the same attributes as those who know her little or a lot: studious, meticulous, competent. She “She was very incisive in her comments. When she spoke about a particular legal issue, we all paid close attention because they were deep reflections, ”adds Palacios.

With the arrival of Gabriel Boric at La Moneda, Hevia returned to advise Jürgensen, who had been re-elected as a deputy in 2021 as an independent and with the support of Republicans. According to the lawyer’s circle, she has no hunger or political ambition. They assure that she is not thinking of making a career. But if she’s not thinking about it, her training partners are.

One of the options contemplated was that Hevia, as a legislative adviser, would make herself more known in the district of her area in southern Chile so that tomorrow she could take over as deputy in the region. Now it is likely that she is better known than Jürgensen. Not only in the region, but in the country.

The republican house, as the management team calls the party, asked Hevia to run for constituent counselor. She saw the international relations of the study center of the Republican Party, a simile to the Spanish Fundación Disenso, chaired by Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right formation VOX. Both centers are related, as they are with other international groups, where they organize seminars and carry out exchanges of young professionals who may enter the political arena tomorrow.

Hevia, the eldest of three sisters, agreed to become a counselor in the campaign representing the southern region where she lived until she was 18 years old and to which she frequently escapes. In the promotional videos, she claimed to know “what that daily effort is, that work exposed to the cold and rain.” “In Santiago they don’t understand our way of life, we feel invisible and little heard,” she affirmed, while she introduced bread into a wood-burning stove and prepared tea in the kitchen. In the middle of the campaign, her father, Gerardo Hevia Hott, who was a partner and director of the Osorno Agricultural and Livestock Society, died suddenly. They used to talk about politics and she really wanted her daughter to win the election. Hevia lowered the intensity in the campaign and decreased her appearances in the media.

He did participate in the television program 100 undecided of the Mega channel, where candidates of different political colors had to convince the public of their positions. Despite the fact that she found herself complicated at times, such as with the health system, that night even tears of pride fell in the republican house. For the same reason, they have not been impressed by the comfort with which she seems to assume the position of president of the Constituent Council. The vice president, Aldo Valle, an independent socialist, has his office next to Hevia’s at the headquarters of Congress in Santiago, in the center of the capital. They meet roaming in one or the other to discuss the tasks assigned to them. Sometimes they expand and address issues beyond the contingency.

In his first days leading the process, Valle highlights Hevia’s dialogue and careful attitude so as not to generate mistrust or animosity between the different benches. There are even issues that could be defined behind closed doors and they have preferred to discuss them with the leaders of the other groups in favor of transparency. Regarding the speech that Hevia offered the day the council was inaugurated, where he spoke of Chile going through a moral, political, economic and social crisis, Valle maintains that it was the expression of the political vision of the Republican Party. The vice president clarifies that he respects other ideological perspectives or moral philosophy, but that his care is always that “hopefully this legitimate conservative conception does not translate into authoritarianism.”

Hevia, recently married, is skilled at dodging controversial topics. When asked her opinion about Augusto Pinochet, for example, she decides that we must look to the future. What she made the most noise was her diagnosis of the “moral crisis” she referred to in her speech. This week, she explained in each interview that she was referring to a rather civic issue, such as parents who do not pay alimony, domestic violence or the weakening of family life.