From top to bottom and from left to right, the directors Salomé Prada, José Luis Aguirre, Nuria Montes, Marcial Gómez, Ruth Merino, Elisa Núñez and José Antonio Rovira. Below, Vice President Vicente Barrera, President Carlos Mazón, and Vice President Susana Camarero, at the MARC in Alicante. JOAQUIN DE HARO RODRIGUEZ

The first measure taken by the first plenary session of the Consell chaired by Carlos Mazón (PP) is the abolition of a tax that barely contributes 1% to the regional coffers. This is the Inheritance and Donations tax, whose bonus will increase to 99% from the 50%, of a general nature, in which it was situated until now, according to the president of the Generalitat himself. This decision is added to the “reduction of political fat”, that is, spending on senior administrative positions, already announced yesterday, and precedes the “rapid” abolition of the tourist tax, another of the “priorities” marked on the agendas of the councilors.

The announcement was made by the president at the Archaeological Museum of Alicante (Marq), the “emblematic” place chosen to hold the first meeting of the Valencian government team of PP and Vox. The modification of the law that regulates the Inheritance tax will be processed, Mazón advances, “urgently in the coming weeks” and supposes the practical elimination of the rate, “giving equal treatment to inheritances and donations”, a section, the latter, which was not covered by aid from the Generalitat. “It is a tax that is levied on the transmission of assets and income that have already been taxed,” says the head of the Consell, “so we will never again pay twice for the effort of a lifetime.”

For the moment, and before the celebration of the general elections next Sunday, the activity of the new Valencian Government remains there. “There is interest in launching new measures immediately,” argues Mazón, who reduces the influence of the results of 23-J. “The important elections were those of 28-M, clearly,” he said, alluding to the elections that gave power to the Valencian PP after an agreement with Vox.

For later, initiatives of the electoral program will be established, such as the elimination of the tourist tax, or more controversial ones, such as the reversion of the hospitals of Dénia and Elche-Vinalopó, public-private concessions, which remain pending “a study and a rapid and rigorous audit of all health areas”, regardless of ownership. The same situation arises with the Technical Inspections of Vehicles (ITV), which the Botànic returned to the public Administration after its privatization.

The appointment of the general directors and the complete “optimization of the public sector” will also arrive shortly, with which the bipartisan PP-Vox intends to save “three million euros” to the regional coffers in this legislature. In his opinion, the cuts are essential to alleviate his “concern about the debt and deficit numbers” left by the outgoing government. In the absence of the report from the General Treasury and the state of the regional accounts, which will be undertaken by the Minister of Finance, Economy and Public Administration, Ruth Merino, the reduction in public spending will join the “economic reactivation” and the request to the central government for an “immediate and urgent renewal of the regional financing system”.

Finally, Mazón, to questions from journalists, has alluded to the elimination of subscriptions to magazines in Catalan in the municipal library undertaken by the Councilor for Culture of Borriana (Castellón), Jesús Albiol (Vox), and the change of name of the Torrent auditorium (Valencia), from which the name of the founder of Al Tall, Vicent Torrent, has been eliminated by the local board formed by the same bipartisan as the Consell. “I have been president of the Alicante Provincial Council for four years”, he answers in Spanish to the question in Valencian, “and I know what respect for municipal authority is”. He stresses that “it is not up to the President of the Generalitat to assess the subscription to a specific magazine without knowing the reasons” that could have led to a measure like Borriana’s.

background Xi’an warriors

Like the massive music videos on the Internet, which tend to offer ads before you can see them, Mazón’s first appearance has also had a self-advertising space. As a preamble to his appearance, the head of the Consell has not missed the opportunity to spread the exhibition The legacy of the Qin and Han dynasties. The warriors of Xi’an, which exhibits a dozen of the famous Chinese terracotta figures in the Marq, the venue chosen to celebrate the first plenary session of the new autonomous government. A whole “cultural event in the Valencian Community”, says Mazón, “which has already received 93,000 visits” and which was processed and inaugurated while he commanded the Alicante Provincial Council, to which the museum belongs. He also stresses that the presence of the Minister of Culture, Vicente Barrera (Vox), equals those made by his Botànic counterparts in “the last eight years”, in which they only attended once, according to the president.