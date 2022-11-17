After the dismissal of Miguel Herrera from the feline bench, several players who did not have a chance with the ‘Piojo’, could have a second chance in the feline team with the arrival of Diego Cocca.
It is clear that the Argentine coach has in mind to bring players who have already been under his leadership to reinforce the auriazul squad, however, there are players who are owned by the Tigers who could have a second wind in the team.
It is mentioned that Cocca has already made his list in which he would highlight the return of the Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo.
Soteldo is currently on loan at the Saints of Braziland to get his return, the cats would be ready to let go of Ecuadorian striker Jordy Caicedo who could not earn a place in his only semester on the team.
In the last few hours, the rumor grew that Soteldo would return to Liga MX and wear the colors of Tigres again.
The reason? Diego Cocca plans to reinforce the current feline squad and one of the positions he has in mind is the left winger and before paying for an external player, he would like to give the unbalancing player a new opportunity who in his first tournament with the felines only showed flashes of its potential.
With the possible departure of Luis Quiñones, this rumor takes even greater force, because the vacancy on the far left that the Colombian occupied this tournament that happened, could be filled by the Venezuelan who, although he received minutes with “Piojo”, never he had the feeling of being an important player in Herrera’s team.
We will see how this possible return of Soteldo to the feline group develops. And if it materializes, the question will be if on this occasion he will finally be able to stand out in the university team.
