The administration of President Joe Biden has tried for several weeks to prevent the public from seeing the images like those that were unveiled on Monday, in which immigrant minors in federal custody are seen sleeping on mats, covered with isothermal blankets and separated into groups by plastic sheets.

Government officials have steadfastly refused to describe the detention of more than 15,000 migrant minors, or the situation in which they live, as a crisis. Nevertheless, they have hindered most of the efforts of independent observers.

Authorities prohibited lawyers for non-governmental organizations who carry out inspection tasks from entering a Border Patrol tent in which thousands of children and adolescents were detained.

In addition, dozens of requests from the media to enter detention centers have been rejected or neglected by federal agencies. Access was granted on several occasions by the government of President Donald Trump, which was distinguished by very restrictive immigration measures.

The new president faces mounting criticism, including from some Democrats, for the apparent lack of transparency at the border.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Monday that “the government is committed to transparency to ensure that the press has the opportunity to report all aspects of what happens at the border.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki added that she is working with national security officials and the Department of Health and Human Services to “finalize details” and that she expected to have an update on the situation in “the next few days.” ‘.

On Monday, Axios posted a series of photos taken from inside the Border Patrol’s largest detention center, a huge tent facility in the city of Donna, in south texas. The photos were released by Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, who represents the border city of Laredo, Texas.

Cuellar said he released the photos in part because the government has refused to allow the media to enter Donna’s tent center.

He noted that he also wanted to draw attention to the challenges faced by border agents who they must take care of so many minors, sometimes for more than a week, despite the Border Patrol setting a maximum three-day detention for minors.

“We should take care of those children as if they were our own,” Cuellar said.

Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Fund for Legal Defense and Education (MALDEF), said the United States should allow press access to border facilities while respecting the privacy of the detained migrants. He highlighted the risk of sharing photographs of children, who have already gone through traumatic situations, without permission.

“We must be aware of these conditions,” Saenz said. “People have to see them so they can assess the inhumane situation and, perhaps, delve into more humane politics.”

What’s going on?

The White House boasts of its methodical deployment of measures in its little more than 50 days of governmentBut presidential advisers privately acknowledge that they were caught off guard by the surge in migrants on the southern border and the subsequent media furor.

Biden holds in his hands her first hot potato, after the pandemic: a migratory crisis with Mexico.

Even under threat from the virus, El Paso continues to witness immigrants entering and those who are expelled expressly by the Biden government, which has continued a rule of his predecessor, Donald Trump, known as “Title 42”, and whose situation is viewed with concern by those who support migrants from this bank of the Rio Grande.

The pandemic does not help

“The situation with children is serious and it is not so much because of the increasing numbers,” said Hope Border Institute executive director Dylan Corbett.

For Corbett, the numbers can be faced, but the pandemic “is a cause of stress in the system”, since it forces to reduce the occupation in the places to avoid contagions.

“What we are seeing is that There’s no space, it is a question of space ”, illustrated Corbett, who considered it vital that this matter “Don’t be politicized.”

“Politics,” he added, “does not help: when Republicans attack Democrats and vice versa, migrants always lose, children always lose ”.

Also in this population are many asylum seekers who had been sent by Trump to wait for their process in Mexico and who now Biden has begun to bring to the United States.

The Biden administration promised to reunite these kids with their relatives in the United States or with foster families, but processing that information on a case-by-case basis, with thousands of kids, is a daunting task, which can take years. Conclusion: overcrowded juvenile detention centers, with boys sleeping on the floor.

Opposition to the attack

Republicans make firewood from the fallen tree. The flow of thousands of migrants has given Biden’s adversaries, who had not yet found the angle of attack on his handling of the pandemic, the opportunity to make themselves heard. In unison, they accuse the new president of having been too naive.

Two senators from both parties – Republican John Cornyn and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema – representing two states bordering Mexico – Texas and Arizona – asked the president a forceful answer.

“It is crazy and it is nothing compared to what it will be in the next few months,” Donald Trump launched in a podcast broadcast this Monday morning.

“They will arrive by the millions,” predicted the former Republican president, stirring up controversy and resuming the tone of his campaign after having remained very discreet since his retirement to Florida.

Biden dodges the issue

Biden has largely sidestepped the issue so far, letting his team take the front line, but when faced with questions from reporters on Thursday he knows he will have to get right into the issue.

On Sunday night, on his return from a weekend at Camp David, the president was elusive with journalists. Do you intend to travel there? “At some point, yes.” Don’t you feel the need to see for yourself what is happening? “I know what’s going on,” he replied.

Revealing detail: his last ten tweets talk about masks, vaccination, Saint Patrick, the economic stimulus plan, climate change, violence against Asian Americans, but … there is no mention to the situation at the border.

This crisis disrupts the plans of the White House, which intended to continue with the tour “Help is here” to underscore the merits of the gigantic ($ 1.9 trillion) economic aid plan adopted by Congress, and very popular with the American population.

The only presidential displacement of the week is scheduled this Tuesday, to Ohio, to highlight the positive impact of the “American Rescue Plan” in the health sector.

But while legislators from both camps multiply their trips to the border, and the first photos of unaccompanied minors are disseminated, the Executive fails to explain how you intend to act.

Biden vowed to end “a moral and national shame” inherited from his predecessor Trump, referring to the separation of thousands of migrant families, some of whom have yet to reunite.

Although children are no longer being separated from their families, the arrival of a significant number of unaccompanied minors it is, however, a reality.

“The border is not open. Most of the people are being turned away,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday. “With the children, we are working to make the process as fast as possible,” he added.

5,200 boys in detention centers

The head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, widely criticized for his sometimes confusing messages, has not denied the amount of 5,200 children currently being held in adult centers at the border, well above the peak recorded under the Trump presidency.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said Friday, after visiting one of these controversial centers, that “hundreds of children” they were “crammed into large open rooms.”

In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, photographer John Moore, author of a book on the border between the United States and Mexico, is outraged that “zero tolerance” (towards immigrants) has been passed. with Trump to “zero access” (of journalists) with Biden.

“The current administration came with the promise of making US immigration policy more humane and transparent. But it is failing on that second point, so it is difficult to get an idea of ​​the first,” he writes.

