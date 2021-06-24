Disney continues to work on bringing its classic films to a new audience with a series of live action remakes, which introduce a number of changes and additional elements. With Cruella already in the past, it’s time to focus on The little Mermaid, of which a couple of images have already been leaked.

According to Just Jared, the leaked images of The little Mermaid They were captured on June 21 in Sardinia, the island of Italy where this tape is being filmed. Here we can see a bit of the scenery that is being used, as well as Halle Bailey, the lead actress, in her role as Ariel after leaving the ocean and heading ashore.

At the moment, a premiere of The little Mermaid for next November 19, 2021, so surely in the coming months we will see some kind of official advance from Disney. However, this tape is not absolved of controversies, as some people have complained about the lead actress because of her skin color. Hopefully these opinions fade once the film is released.

Via: Just jared