The first images of the Ferrari SF-24

It was revealed today Ferrari SF-24, the Prancing Horse single-seater that will try to chase the world title in Formula 1 this season. In Maranello we start again from the third place in the Constructors' standings achieved last year, but also from a trend of growing results which had brought Mercedes close to overtaking at the last minute. Furthermore, in 2023 Ferrari was the only team capable of beating Red Bull in the race, winning the Singapore GP with Carlos Sainz.

This is a special day for the Spaniard, which marks the beginning of his last season in red. In fact, from 2025 his place will be taken by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. For Charles Leclerc vice versa – fresh from the renewal of a multi-year contract – this will be his sixth season as a Ferrari driver. The Monegasque will first have to break a lack of victories that has lasted since the 2022 Austrian GP. The target is to be closer to Verstappen and Red Bull again, to at least try to consistently compete for the podium.