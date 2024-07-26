During President López Obrador’s morning press conference, the first images of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López, leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, were released.

This is what ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez look like

According to the report provided by the SSPC, the sequence of events was as follows:

1. The day before, at 3:30 p.m., the SSPC received a call from the United States Embassy in Mexico, reporting that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López were in the custody of authorities in El Paso, Texas.

2. At 15:45, the Embassy confirmed the information and reiterated that they had verified the identity of the detainees.

3. The SSPC requested photographic evidence to inform its superiors. The Embassy responded that they had seen images of both individuals in a video taken at the offices of the United States government.

4. Communication was established with the Secretaries of the Navy and National Defense, who confirmed that they had been informed about the arrest of the two members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

5. The President of Mexico was immediately informed of the situation, including the photos provided by the US Government. He was also notified of the positive verification of the fingerprints of the persons in question.

6. At 18:22, the U.S. Attorney General issued a statement highlighting the arrest.