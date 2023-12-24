6 years have passed since the last photos of Alex Batty, the boy found in France: the newspapers have released the current photos

The story of Alex Batty It has now spread throughout the world and is causing a lot of discussion. An 11-year-old boy kidnapped by his mother and maternal grandfather and found, at the age of 17, while walking disoriented through the streets of France.

In front of the authorities, he said he was Alex Batty, that child kidnapped in the United Kingdom. The 11-year-old had been entrusted to his grandmother due to a difficult family situation. The summer of the kidnapping, he had gone on holiday with his mother and his maternal son, but he never returned home. His grandmother reported him missing, convinced that they had taken him somewhere community For live in an “alternative way like them”.

Current photos of Alex Batty

Today, after 6 years, the current photos of Alex Batty were released and the boy himself told the truth. Initially, he was not sincere with the authorities, to protect his mother and grandfather, but then he understood that the two will come accused and captured equally. So he talked about his life as a nomad, forced to work, not to go to school, not to have friends. She understood that that life wasn't for him and she did decided to flee and to try to return to his family in the UK.

The 17-year-old managed to realize his dream and has hugged my grandmother again. Now he has one goal, to make up for the lost years of study and build its future. Like any other normal boy his age.

The current photos of Alex Batty were released by MailOnline, thanks to a family who hosted the grandfather and the boy for a period, while the mother traveled in search of a community. The two have it looked after like a son, but they were unaware of its true story. Only today, after reading the news in the newspapers, they discovered that Alex had been kidnapped and that everyone in the United Kingdom had been looking for him for six years.