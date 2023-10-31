A few weeks ago it was revealed that there would be a new version of PlayStation 5 for sale, which will be somewhat smaller and will have a little more space in terms of internal storage, which will now be 1TB. And while the expected launch day arrives, which will take place this month, it seems that there are people who already have their console in advance.

Through the Twitter platform, a user known as @phantompainss has shared photos of the new device, claiming that he managed to purchase it at some sort of military base exchange. Added to that is that he has acquired the bundle with the new Call of Duty including. But of course, what really attracts attention is the inside of the box and it is just what was shown in some photographs.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that a photo of the horizontal support that is included in the console has also been shown, which consists of two small metal legs so that the device can lie down safely. However, as already indicated, the vertical base will be on sale later for those who wish to put the console in that state as is the product we have available.

The console will go on sale next November 10 in the USA in two formats, disc and digital, but there is the option of purchasing the Blu Ray player later for those who change their mind. It is worth mentioning that a controversy has been launched because it requires the Internet to function due to possible piracy issues.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is that it doesn’t hide the appearance of the console much, it is the same but with a stripe in the middle and of course, a little smaller. However, it is not a change that I am so convinced about that I would immediately go and buy it.