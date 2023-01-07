Mexican authorities have released the first photo of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug trafficker El Chapo, after his arrest in recent days in Culiacan, Mexico. It was “hell on earth” for a day. This is how the inhabitants of Culiacán, the capital of the Mexican state of Sinaloa, experienced the harsh clash between the narcos of the local cartel and the forces of order that preceded the capture of Ovidio Guzmán López. The toll is very heavy: as many as 29 dead, including ten soldiers and agents, and 19 drug traffickers, as well as dozens wounded on both sides and 21 cartel members arrested. In the hope of minimizing human losses, over 3,500 army and police men went into action at 5 in the morning, when the city was almost deserted, to reach the locality of Jesús María where Ovidio Guzmán, known as ‘El Raton’ ( the mouse). But the blitz was only partially successful, because the reaction of the Sinaloa Cartel’s security system was triggered immediately, with a deployment of armed groups and the activation of as many as 19 barricades on the main communication routes where various cars were set on fire. to prevent the police from succeeding in their intent. For many hours, eyewitnesses reported, Culiacán was transformed into a city at war.



