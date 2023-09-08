The link between the Spanish Daniel Sancho and the Colombian Edwin Arrieta is one of the key points that researchers in Thailand seek to clarify. The young man agreed to kill the doctor, dismember him and throw his remains into the sea.

Arrieta, a 44-year-old plastic surgeon, was assassinated on August 2 in Thailand when he had made an appointment for a few days of vacation with Sancho, 29. The chef confessed to the crime to the police.

Since August 7, he has been in a provisional prison on the Thai island Koh Samui, accused of premeditated murder and awaiting a trial that could take place in 2024. The authorities seek to ask the judge for a maximum sentence, either the sentence of death or life imprisonment.

Unpublished photos of Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho. Photo: Social networks / EFE/EPA/ROYAL THAI POLICE

From the beginning it has been said that both met on Instagram during 2022. The rapprochement was such that Arrieta traveled to Spain several times and was seen conversing with the son of renowned Spanish actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo.

An image, revealed by the Spanish program morning, of the TVE channel, shows them smiling in a bar on a beach in Marbella (Spain). According to the leak, It is the first photo “in which they are seen together and alone”. The doctor shared it with his friends in Montería, Colombia.

On another occasion, Zamira, a friend of Arrieta’s, had seen them having dinner in Spain, prior to the heinous crime.. The doctor uploaded an image to his Instagram account in which he appeared with several friends, including the confessed murderer.

Zamira wrote Arrieta a message and after a few seconds he made a video call to introduce them to the people he was with. Coincidentally, the woman is a chef just like Sancho, so that was a reason for them to exchange more words. The young Spaniard even promised her that when she traveled to Spain she would cook for him.

“It seems to me a lie that I had a conversation with him. At no time could it cross my mind that this person is going to do that“said the woman for the digital channel TriumArts.

The last messages that Daniel Sancho sent before confessing

Arrieta’s relatives had already seen Sancho in other network publications. So, When the Colombian disappeared in Thailand, they wrote to him first looking for answers. Sancho exchanged messages with Vivi Ordosgoitia, but he told her that he didn’t know anything about her friend.

Vivi: Please, you can know that we are super distressed, I need you to go find Edwin anywhere.

Sancho: Yes, I take the motorcycle and go to the Police or to the hospitals.

Vivi: Please, Sancho. You went?

To his surprise, the chef told him that he was being questioned by the Police.

Sancho: They have kept me asking many questions.

Live: I don’t believe you. What a scare. Can’t you imagine where (Edwin) could be?

Sancho: I don’t know what to tell you, I just know that I hope she’s okay. I am being held by literally the entire Ko Phan Ngan police.

The woman, from Colombia, did not understand what was happening and insisted on the whereabouts of her friend, while the confessed murderer was captured.

Live: what happened?

Sancho: These people are scaring me.

Vivi: You have to be calm, you are his friend. Where did Edwin leave his luggage, the suitcase and his things?

Sancho: We left one for the party, I don’t know. We did not stay in the same hotel.

Vivi: Surely they stole it, they left it lying around, look for it by heaven and earth.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

However, at the woman’s request, the young man did not respond. By that time, he had already taken responsibility for the crime and was at the disposal of the Thai Police.

Even Darling Arrieta, the doctor’s sister, had also communicated by chat with Sancho to find out what happened to his brother.. On suspicion, he alerted the authorities not to let him escape from Thailand.

The investigation report is expected to be delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office this September and, in turn, forwarded to the judge before the end of the year. The trial date would be for 2024, so there will be several months left before the young man’s sentence is known.

