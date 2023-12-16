Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the special voting process for members of the security services and displaced Iraqis in the Iraqi provincial council elections began, two days before the general vote scheduled for next Monday.

The special voting process is taking place under strict security measures, as the Iraqi army forces entered a state of maximum alert, “Alert C,” from last Thursday until the 20th of December, while security forces deployed in the vicinity of the electoral centers without any road closures.

The Independent High Electoral Commission said in a statement that members of the security services cast their votes in 565 electoral centers throughout the Iraqi governorates, while displaced persons cast their votes in 35 electoral centers close to the displacement camps.

Yesterday, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office published a message sent by Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani to members of the services, in which he expressed his concern for the members’ freedom of choice, saying, “No one has the right to dictate to you or interfere in determining your choices and directions.”

The Director of Federal Police Relations and Media, Major General Anwar Abbas, confirmed in a press conference that “from the early hours of the morning there was full alert among members of the Federal Police,” noting that “the voting process was characterized by high commitment and discipline in the designated voting centers.”

Major General Abbas pointed out that “more than 99 polling stations were allocated for members of the Federal Police to participate in the special vote,” stressing the freedom of voters from the security forces to choose.

He stressed that no security breach was recorded in the federal police forces, noting that “a plan has been drawn up to transport the members and also the wounded among them to the polling stations.”

For his part, the representative of the region in the Joint Operations Command, Major General Abdul Khaleq Talaat, said that “the security forces and the region’s guards participated in the special ballot,” noting that “there are 58 polling centers distributed among the cities of the region, 34 in Dohuk Governorate, 19 in Erbil Governorate, and 5 in Sulaymaniyah Governorate.” ».

He pointed out that “the voting of the displaced people and security forces present in those governorates and belonging to the governorates of Nineveh, Diyala and Kirkuk is proceeding smoothly.”

Meanwhile, spokesman for the General Traffic Directorate, Brigadier General Ziad Al-Qaisi, said, “The Directorate has developed a plan to regulate traffic in all major squares and intersections.”

For his part, Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Miqdad Miri announced that he undertook an important tour in Baghdad in the Karkh and Rusafa districts, explaining that “there was an organized presence and scheduling of members to participate in the special vote.”

He continued, “The transport movement is very normal, there is high flow, and the Commission's procedures are high and there is no delay or disruption.”

For his part, the head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant General Karim Al-Tamimi, revealed the role of the agency’s detachments in securing polling centers in Baghdad and the provinces.

Al-Tamimi said, “Counter-Terrorism Service units are present in all governorates to secure polling centers.”

He added, “A joint plan was drawn up with the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi, to secure the elections, and we identified the places that needed the presence of Counter-Terrorism Service forces.”

Al-Tamimi confirmed that the forces are ready in their designated places within the security plan to secure the centers.

Commission spokeswoman Jumana Al-Ghalai said, “The results of the private and public voting will be announced 24 hours after the general vote, according to the provincial council elections law,” indicating that “there is electronic counting and sorting, then manual, and then the results are announced.”

These elections include 15 governorates out of 18, as there are 3 governorates within the autonomous Kurdistan region that are not included in the elections.