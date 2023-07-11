Yesterday, the Traffic Committee in the Emirate of Ajman inaugurated the first phase of the Al Ittihad Street project, which includes the opening of Al Nuaimiya Bridge in front of vehicles, so that traffic flows smoothly from Ajman Border Street to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Street.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and Chairman of the Traffic Committee, Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, stated that the inauguration of the first phase took place with the joint efforts of the Traffic Committee in the Emirate of Ajman and before the specified date for its completion, in cooperation between the Ajman Police and the Municipality and Planning Department, in addition to Ajman Transportation, within the framework of the Committee’s keenness To ensure the quality of life and the happiness of society.

The head of the Traffic Committee added that the opening of the first phase of the project contributed to the provision of five lanes in the new street, in line with the volume of use, to ensure that the street accommodates 16,000 vehicles per hour.