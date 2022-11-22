Guadalajara Jalisco.- This Tuesday began phase one of “Documentation” of the Dialogues for Sustainable Mobility by López Mateosto gather information on the problems when traveling in the southern section of the Lopez Mateos South Avenue.

The Secretariat of Planning and Citizen Participation (SPPC) of Government of Jalisco called on the population to participate in this phase, with the contribution of documents such as studies, scientific articles, theses, press releases, publications on social networks or digital media, describing the past and current situation, as well as any proposed solution.

These documents will be registered at the following link: https://gobjal.mx/RegistrodeInfoLopezMateos.

The SPPC will continuously review the contributions, which will be compiled in a “Public access repository”, which can be consulted at: http://gobjal.mx/DocumentacionLopezMateos

Technical information from the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area Development Planning and Management Institute will be integrated into this documentary repository, as well as analyzes from the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IIEG).

Based on the information available in the Repository, a first dialogue space will be opened for analysis by people interested in the problem and specialists from different areas.

Subsequently, in phase 3, the results on the proposed solutions will be analyzed against scenarios of technical, social and budgetary feasibility. This phase will continue until the following year.