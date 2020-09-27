The world’s first person to recover from HIV, Timothy Ray Brown, known as the “Berlin Patient,” was diagnosed with advanced cancer. Reported by The Independent.

In 2007, Brown underwent a bone marrow transplant to treat leukemia, which allowed him to recover from HIV. However, in 2019, he had a relapse of blood cancer.

It is noted that after transplantation, HIV no longer manifested itself, but the leukemia returned. This year, according to the patient, cancer began to spread widely throughout the body.

To date, only two cases of complete cure for HIV have been confirmed. American Timothy Ray Brown and London patient underwent bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer. At the same time, Timothy Brown is considered the first person who managed to defeat HIV infection, he was diagnosed back in 1995, he recovered from the virus in 2007 after a transplant.

In July, scientists reported a new likely cure for HIV infection with an aggressive combination of antiretroviral drugs and nicotinamide (vitamin B3). The patient is a 36-year-old man from Brazil.