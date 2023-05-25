The audience at the musical Tina in London’s West End heard on Wednesday evening during the intermission that the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll had died. The entire cast took to the stage to share the news, causing dismay in the audience. Leading actress Kristina Love explained why the show had to go on right now. A small day later the musical started with a minute of silence.

