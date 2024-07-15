The arrival of UTM SE on the App Store opens up new vistas for iOS gaming, expanding the offering of available titles and offering users the chance to rediscover classics from the past. The emulator also represents an opportunity for developers to bring old games to a new platform, reaching a wider audience.

Apple has given the green light to UTM SE, the first PC game emulator for iOS and VisionOS, opening the doors of retrogaming to Apple devices. This app, based on the QEMU emulator, lets you run classic PC software and games directly on your iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro headset.

The first of a long series?

The approval of UTM SE was not immediate. In April, Apple had opened the App Store to video game emulators and “retro game console apps” with the ability to download games, while in March it had introduced support for alternative app stores in the European Union to comply with the rules of the Digital Markets Act. But for the Cupertino company, “the PC is not a console”, so Apple had initially rejected the app. However, thanks to the support of the AltStore team, the emulator is finally available on the App Store, for free.

The tweet with the UTMs announced the arrival of the emulator on the App Store

UTM SE supports emulation of x86, PPC and RISC-V architectures, allowing you to run software with VGA or command line interfaces. Retrogaming enthusiasts will be able to relive the emotions of old PC games directly on their Apple devices. However, it should be remembered that the app can be very heavy, so to run all the games at their best the most suitable devices are iPhone 15 Pro (and later) or iPad with M1, M2 or M4.

UTM SE is just the beginning: Apple’s openness to emulators could lead to the arrival of other similar solutions on the App Store, further expanding the gaming possibilities on iOS and VisionOS. Retrogaming on Apple devices could become an increasingly widespread phenomenon, offering a fun and engaging way to rediscover the past.

What do you think? What games would you like to play on your Apple devices? Let us know in the comments below.