Rabat (Al-Ittihad)

The Moroccan government announced the start of disbursing urgent aid, set at 2,500 dirhams per month ($250) for a year, to families whose homes partially or completely collapsed as a result of the earthquake that struck the kingdom weeks ago.

The aid disbursement is scheduled to begin from October 6 to 16, according to what was stated during the fifth meeting of the “inter-ministerial” committee, charged with the reconstruction and rehabilitation program for the areas affected by the Al Haouz earthquake, which was chaired by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch in Rabat, the day before yesterday.

The committee added in a statement that “families affected by the earthquake, who did not receive financial aid during the aforementioned period, can submit a petition to the relevant regional committees for the purpose of studying and deciding on it.”

In the same context, the committee took several emergency measures, as it launched the process of rehabilitating and widening roads, in a first phase that will include opening and expanding the road linking the regions of “Weirgan” and “Thalas Naaqoub”, and the road linking “Tizi-Natast” and “Tafenkoult”. Farmers were supported to boost barley and fodder production in affected areas.

The committee announced the immediate and urgent implementation of reconstruction projects, including rebuilding more than a thousand schools, rehabilitating 42 health centers, strengthening the infrastructure of historical areas, and rehabilitating mosques, corners, and shrines.

The committee revealed the allocation of an amount of 2.5 billion dirhams from the special fund to manage the effects resulting from the earthquake, to support and finance these projects in multiple sectors, such as education, health, housing, culture, tourism, agriculture and endowments.

The Prime Minister called on all relevant sectors to “cooperate and mobilize strongly to achieve the goals of the integrated program, which will contribute to achieving economic, social and cultural development in the areas affected by the earthquake.”

It should be noted that Morocco launched a huge campaign to rebuild the villages destroyed by the Al Haouz earthquake, with a total expected budget estimated at 120 billion dirhams (about 11.7 billion dollars), over a period of 5 years.

The first version of the program launched by King Mohammed VI covers the six provinces and regions affected by the earthquake, namely “Marrakesh, Al Haouz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Azilal and Ouarzazate,” targeting an area inhabited by 4.2 million people.