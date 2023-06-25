Bartolomei, what is the effect of being the first Italian to win a card in these Games?

“I’m very excited. This was my first opportunity and I managed to make the most of it. Now I can say it: I’m proud of myself.”

How much would the athlete who goes to Paris want to be?

“Well, a lot. Participating in the Olympics is my dream. I don’t know if this will be the right time, but I showed the coach that I can give a lot. Today was undoubtedly the best day of my career”.

What did Benelli tell you after the gold?

“He picked me up and told me he was proud of me.”

Whose first call was it?

“About my parents: they were so excited they couldn’t talk. I’ll call them back later.” Let’s take a step back: how did it start with clay pigeon shooting?

“I practiced Olympic Trench for 11 years, I was also in the national team. Then, somewhat by chance, I tried skeet and I loved it. It was 2016”.

His motto?

“Hard-nosed”.

Is this how you deal with difficult times?

“Yes, there are many in sport, but I always try to stay clear-headed. I work a lot on myself to try to improve.”

Have you ever thought about giving up?

“Absolutely not, it’s not part of my character.”

And how do you see the future?

“At the Olympics. I hope to do this for many more years, then when I stop, I’ll work for the Air Force”.