At 69 years old and with a long career of successes (and failures) behind him, Kevin Costner has decided to risk everything for a big dream: to tell his version of the conquest of the West in ‘Horizon’, a gigantic four-part project, the first of which premiered this Friday.

To pay for the first two installments, the actor has mortgaged his four houses, as he explained in the presentation of his project in the past. Cannes Film Festivalwhere he funny said that if this goes wrong, His seven children will be left homeless and will have to make a living.

At that time he did not want to reveal the amount invested, but in a recent interview with the American magazine GQ he acknowledged that he has spent 38 million dollars, which is all he has. For a total of 100 million, which is the production budget of the first two parts.

These are the two that are already finished and will be released this summer. The first one this Friday and the second one is scheduled for mid-August.

‘Horizon: An American Saga’ marks the return of Kevin Costner took over as director twenty years after ‘Open Range’ (2003) and he does so with a story that he had been thinking about at least since 1988, but for which it has been very difficult for him to find financing, hence why he finally decided to also become a producer.

He was so obsessed with the main character, which he plays, that he decided to name one of his sons after him (Hayes), who at 15 years old made his acting debut in his father’s film with a small role.

The first part of ‘Horizon’ tells, in three hours, several stories that take place at the end of the 19th century in various parts of the western United States, which are intersecting.

Almost three hours of footage that seems like the pilot of a television series that gradually introduces the characters: a woman (Sienna Miller) and her daughter who lose her husband and son in an Apache attack; another woman (Jenna Malone) who tries to kill her son’s father and in whose case a cowboy (Costner) or a soldier (Sam Worthington) who helps the new settlers is involved.

These are just some of the stories in this film with a historical fresco spirit and in which Kevin Costner He has expressly sought to give it the flavour and colour of classic westerns.

A film that for the actor and director is “exactly what I wanted” it to be, but which has received very negative reviews since its premiere in Cannes.

The BBC calls it an “incredibly long and incoherent disaster”, while for Variety it is “the setting for a television miniseries” and Vanity Fair believes it is “more like ‘Waterworld’ – its most notorious failure – than like ‘Dancing with wolves’ – his greatest success.

With ‘Dances with Wolves’, 1990, Kevin Costner He made his big directorial debut and won no less than seven Oscars, including best film and best director.

It was also a Western, although with an epic yet simple character that this ‘Horizon’ lacks, which gets lost in the details, which adds confusion to an already complicated story due to the number of narratives and characters that intersect.

Something sought after Kevin Costnerwho wanted to show in this ‘American saga’ details that are not usually seen in Western films, such as the filth in which the people who sought their future in these inhospitable lands lived, or the role of women, usually in the background in this type of film.

Siena Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Danny Huston, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Angus Macfadyen, Kathleen Quinlan, James Russo, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett and Giovanni Ribisi are just some of the performers who participate in ‘Horizon’.