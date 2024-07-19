The first results of a pioneering study on the possibility of sending a disabled person into space suggest that space travel should not be off-limits to such people, according to those responsible for the ¡Vuela! study by the European Space Agency (ESA).

“Today we are announcing that there is no impediment to sending John McFall into space,” said Jerome Reineix, head of the programme, in a virtual press conference. McFall is a former Paralympic sprinter from the United Kingdom who suffered the amputation of a leg at the age of 19 after a motorcycle accident. The Briton, in addition to running 100 and 200 metres, is a surgeon specialising in traumatology and orthopaedics. McFall could become the first disabled person to travel to space.

The main message of this project, the British man explained on Friday, is “to change the vision we have about people with disabilities”, “to break the stigma and create more opportunities”. Daniel Neuenschwander, director of human and robotic exploration at the ESA, added: “This is part of the democratisation of space, which should not be just a matter for test pilots”. In response to questions from journalists, McFall acknowledged that the ESA is also considering the possibility of having astronauts with intellectual disabilities in the future.

Parastronaut candidate John McFall at ESA’s astronaut training centre in Cologne, Germany. Photo: ESA

In November 2022, he was selected as the first European “parastronaut”, alongside the five regular astronauts, including the Spanish engineer Pablo Álvarez, and 11 other reserve astronauts, including the molecular biologist Sara García.

The European Space Agency (ESA) Fly! project was announced in November 2022 during the Ministerial Council held in Paris. This pioneering study aims to understand the limitations that physical disabilities can impose on astronauts when travelling to space.

The idea is to make it easier for space exploration to not be limited by physical restrictions, and for people with disabilities to be able to participate in space exploration and contribute to the benefits and impact it has on Earth.

In May this year, ESA announced that the first two to travel to space, specifically to the International Space Station (ISS), will be French engineer and test pilot Sophie Adenot, 42, and Belgian biomedical engineer and neuroscientist Raphaël Liégeois, 36. This trip will take place in 2026. ESA plans to have the remaining regular members of staff also go to the station before 2030.

Challenges and hopes

Since June 2023, McFall has been participating in classes and familiarization activities at the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, Germany, aimed at exploring the specific challenges his disability might pose to spaceflight.

The future first parastronaut in history explained: “The hope is that whoever flies will be one of the crew.” The Briton has undergone many of the conventional tests for preparing astronauts, including winter survival, and has also undergone specific tests that have analysed his disability and the effects it could have on a future space mission. McFall mentioned an example: one of the tests was to see if weightlessness swelled or shrank his stump to the point where he could not use his prosthesis. Wearing it is essential, as he needs it to be able to fly. The study found no problems and, among other things, it was shown that McFall can quickly abandon the ship in an emergency.

In November last year, McFall took part in a microgravity flight organised by ESA on board a special aircraft from the German Space Agency. These flights involve successive nosedives to simulate the absence of weight. A group of people were on board, including McFall, who seemed to be very comfortable in microgravity and was even able to catch some candy floating in the air.

“It is the first step I have taken to one day travel to space,” said the British after the flight. “I hope that this trip will show people with disabilities that this kind of thing can really be done and that, hopefully, it is accessible to everyone,” she added.

The future parastronaut has also been put into the famous centrifuge that accelerates astronauts during their training, as he himself explained. recently to the BBCOne of the aims was to prove that the prosthesis did not cause any physical problems despite increasing the intensity of the forces of gravity. The Briton has also dived into the water in a wetsuit with other colleagues to simulate rescues at sea or has helped extinguish fires in containers as part of his training.

The plan is for McFall to also travel to the ISS aboard a Dragon capsule, manufactured by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, and to spend six months there carrying out experiments before returning to Earth, but it is still a project without a set date or budget. The ESA needs its 22 member countries, including Spain, to provide sufficient funding to be able to send McFall to the space station. The trip should take place before 2030, since beyond this date this veteran scientific facility, the only permanently inhabited place outside of Earth, is scheduled to retire. This week, the American space agency, NASA, gave details of how the lowering manoeuvre of the station will be carried out to put it on a collision course with the Earth’s atmosphere for its disintegration.

American billionaire Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, has been chosen to send Dragon capsules to the ISS to carry out the manoeuvre. This partly gives some time to choose the moment of the fall, which could further extend the period during which the facility will remain functional and accessible. NASA wants to keep astronauts on the station for as long as possible, and they will stay up to six months before reentry, when the base will already be at an altitude of about 220 kilometres above Earth, when its normal orbit is about 400 kilometres, according to NASA. explained Dana Weigel, head of the ISS at the US agency, said on Wednesday. The whole process will take between one and one and a half years.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.