In the city of military glory, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the celebration of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War has begun. This was announced on Sunday, May 9, by the TV channel “Star“.

More than 1,000 servicemen take part in the solemn parade.

In addition, a rich festive program awaits city residents.

A gala concert of the participants of the patriotic festival “Spring 1945” will take place on Lenin Square. The concert “Evening of the Bard’s Song” is planned on the Nikolskaya hill. Not far from the Kamchatka Drama and Comedy Theater, an exhibition of cars-winners of the competition “Thank you grandfather for the Victory!” Field kitchens will operate in the city.

In the evening at 20:30 local time (11:00 Moscow time), a large festive concert will begin in the center, which will end with fireworks.

On the eve of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov announced that the holding of the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow may be changed due to difficult weather conditions.

On May 8, it was reported that the residents of Russia called Victory Day the most significant holiday in the country. Victory Day has bypassed New Year and personal holidays in importance for Russians.

More than 200 thematic events will be held in Moscow on the occasion of the Victory Day celebrations from 6 to 10 May.