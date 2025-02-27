A bus with Palestinian prisoners released by Israel has reached the West Banking town of Ramela About one in the morning, local time, this Friday, coinciding with the delivery in Gaza without ceremonies by Hamas of four bodies of Israeli hostages.

After the delivery of these four bodies of Israeli captives, it is expected that Israel releases about 600 Palestinian prisoners tonight that had to have been released last Saturday and that correspond to the six hostages released and four bodies of captives delivered by Hamas last week.

The delay in the liberation by Israel has occurred after the protests of the Israeli government by Public ceremonies with propaganda messages which has been organizing Hamas in the releases and deliveries of the bodies, something that did not happen in the delivery tonight of these four bodies to the Red Cross, which occurred without advertising.

The Red Cross bus with the first released Palestinian prisoners left the Israeli prison of Ot dozens of people waited for prisonersthat left the vehicle dressed in green tracksuit and with Palestinian scarves around the neck, according to the live broadcast of the Catarí to the Jazeera.

Wajdi Ahmad, official of the Ramala Governorate who coordinates the liberation of prisoners in this town, informed that this town 32 prisoners were transferredsome of which were taken on their shoulders by the crowd upon arrival in Ramala.

A coma prisoner

The Red Crescent reported on the other hand that their teams in Jerusalem received in an Israeli hospital at Palestinian Palestinian Prisoner Kazem Zawahrawhich has been in a coma for several months and will be transferred to the Al-Hussein hospital in Beit Jala, an occupied West Bank.

The rest of the Palestinian prisoners are expected to move to the Gaza Strip, and from there some -the highest sentences – They will be deported to Egyptas usual in the canal of Israeli hostages by Palestinian prisoners of the truce, whose first part comes to an end this Saturday without knowing what will happen later.