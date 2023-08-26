The Autonomous Community has detected the first three cases of deer with symptoms compatible with epizootic haemorrhagic disease (EHE), in two preserves in the municipalities of Moratalla and Caravaca de la Cruz. This situation has led the regional government to inform the livestock sector and the Hunting Federation. The disease has been confirmed by the National Reference Laboratory, which is why two separate outbreaks have been declared.

The acting Minister for the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, who chaired both meetings, explained that the EHE is already widely distributed in several provinces of the communities of Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Castilla and Leon and Madrid. “It is an infectious, non-contagious, vector-borne viral disease that affects domestic and wild ruminants,” he explained. «In cattle it can produce moderate and self-limiting symptoms for approximately two weeks. Sheep are susceptible to infection, but do not normally present clinical symptoms, and goats are very slightly susceptible to infection.”

The Community works together with the Hunting Federation of the Region, as custodian agents of the land, in disseminating knowledge about the disease to the 1,130 owners of hunting reserves in the regional territory. The purpose is that they can give notice in the event that animals with said symptoms appear, and so that the veterinarians of the Epidemiological Surveillance Plan can take samples from affected animals to monitor the evolution of the disease in wild specimens. “This is a seasonal disease, in which transmission occurs during the mosquito’s activity season, but it is not a zoonosis and, therefore, it does not affect humans,” said Juan María Vázquez.

The infection does not affect humans, but the protocol establishes restrictions for the exchange of livestock with other EU countries

Meetings with the sector



The acting head of the Environment stressed that “the control measures are based on the disinsection of livestock and facilities as a procedure to fight the vector.” Regarding the national movements of cattle from the restricted zone to the free zone, animals and vehicles must be disinfected, with no symptoms in cattle.

In addition, according to sources from the regional Executive, restrictions are established for the exchange between countries of the European Union of domestic ruminants destined for life, but not for the transfer to other member states for slaughter. However, no type of restriction is established in relation to the movement or consumption of products from these animals (meat, milk, skin, among others) since EHE is not a disease that affects humans.