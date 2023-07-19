The most expensive original iPhone ever It was sold at an auction that has marked a milestone in the world of technology: a 2007 model with 4 GB of storage has reached an astonishing price of more than three million pesos.

This device, completely new and sealed in its original box, has managed to obtain the stratospheric sum of 190,372.80 dollars, equivalent to approximately 3,194,112.91 pesos according to the current exchange rate.

The fact that this vintage iPhone has reached such a high price makes it a new record.

LCG Auctions, the site where the auction took place, explains that the millionaire value is due to the fact that it is an original 4 GB iPhone, an “elusive” model that was auctioned for the first time on the platform.

The site had previously auctioned off two original 8GB iPhones, but this 4GB model has set a new record due to its popularity as a high-end collectible.

Among iPhone collectors, the 4 GB model is considered the “Holy Grail” due to its limited production.

Apple discontinued this model just two months after its launch, as users showed a preference for the 8 GB model, despite its higher price.

The auctioned iPhone, model A1203, is in mint condition and has been described as an “extremely rare” item.

This technological gem, owned by a member of Apple’s engineering team, has been kept in tip-top shape since it was manufactured.

The auction began on June 30 at 5 pm with a starting price of $10,000. As time progressed, the offers increased rapidly.

On the final day of the auction, July 16, the bids took an impressive leap, passing $45,954 and rapidly surpassing $100,000.

Near the end of the auction, the bid reached $158,644, but was ultimately outbid by the winner, who bid $190,372.80 for the coveted original iPhone.

The original iPhone, unveiled by Steve Jobs on June 29, 2007 at MacWorld in San Francisco, was a revolutionary device for its time.

It featured an innovative 3.5-inch touch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 1,400 mAh battery.

Although it did not have 3G connectivity, which was almost standard at the time, the 4 GB model retailed for $499, while the 8 GB version was priced at $599.